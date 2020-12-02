Join Santa for breakfast on two dates at Avalon this month

If you’d rather dine on more elevated fare while meeting Kriss Kringle, he and his elves will visit Oak Steakhouse about a week later for a 9 a.m. meal and holiday surprises. Adult guests can attend for $40 while the cost for children is $30. Purchase tickets here.

Among the safety precautions already being implemented at Avalon — including the encouragement for all guests to wear masks — the property is instituting many safety measures specific to all events relating to the sold-out Santa at Avalon, where guests can take pictures with the man in red.

They include visitors remaining six feet apart from Santa, with whom they’ll have no physical interaction, one-way traffic flow and a limit of five visits per hour.

Breakfast with Santa at Chick-fil-A

7:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12

Chick-fil-A Avalon

2720 Old Milton Parkway

Alpharetta

$25 per car; breakfast not included

Breakfast with Santa at Oak Steakhouse

9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 20

Oak Steakhouse

950 3rd Street

Alpharetta

$30 per child, $40 per adult,