Join Santa for breakfast on two dates at Avalon this month

You’ve heard of photos with Santa Claus but why not join him for breakfast too?
Alpharetta mixed-use development Avalon is hosting not one but two breakfasts with St. Nick in December, both with safety measures in mind amid the ongoing pandemic.
The self-described North Fulton’s Home for the Holidays announced on Monday that it will host a breakfast with Santa at Chick-Fil-A Saturday, Dec. 12 and at Oak Steakhouse on Dec. 20.
“Before Old Saint Nick fills up on cookies, he will also host two breakfast experiences along the Boulevard for families to enjoy. Tickets are on sale now and all proceeds benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta,” the press release read.
Next weekend, guests can choose from two drive-in time slots — 7:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m — to order from the Atlanta-based eatery’s breakfast menu, participate in holiday-themed crafts and enjoy holiday music. The cost per vehicle is $25 and includes a visit from Santa, crafts and a gift for each child in the vehicle. Breakfast purchases are not included in the ticket cost. Visit here to buy tickets.
If you’d rather dine on more elevated fare while meeting Kriss Kringle, he and his elves will visit Oak Steakhouse about a week later for a 9 a.m. meal and holiday surprises. Adult guests can attend for $40 while the cost for children is $30. Purchase tickets here.
Among the safety precautions already being implemented at Avalon — including the encouragement for all guests to wear masks — the property is instituting many safety measures specific to all events relating to the sold-out Santa at Avalon, where guests can take pictures with the man in red.
They include visitors remaining six feet apart from Santa, with whom they’ll have no physical interaction, one-way traffic flow and a limit of five visits per hour.
Breakfast with Santa at Chick-fil-A
7:45 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12
Chick-fil-A Avalon
2720 Old Milton Parkway
Alpharetta
$25 per car; breakfast not included
Breakfast with Santa at Oak Steakhouse
9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 20
Oak Steakhouse
950 3rd Street
Alpharetta
$30 per child, $40 per adult,