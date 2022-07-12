Vote for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week: Week 4

BreakingNews
Great coaches can instill a lifelong love of the game

Coaches teach young athletes about hard work, passion and good sportsmanship — skills that are just as important off the field — and they can instill a lifelong love of the game.

All summer long, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Atlanta Braves are teaming up to honor the youth baseball and softball coaches who are making a difference on the field and in their communities.

“We would like to recognize the outstanding coaches in Georgia providing our young athletes with exceptional playing experience. The most important thing to know is the fundamentals, but there is so much more than that,” the Braves said in a statement.

This week’s nominees have all demonstrated outstanding dedication to providing youth athletes with exceptional playing experiences. Check out their profiles and vote for your favorite. The winning coaches will be profiled in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and each will receive a $100 Kroger gift card and a baseball signed by a Braves player.

Vote for your favorite coach

Voting is open through Sunday. Winners will be announced on Monday afternoon on the Braves Coach of the Week page.

Combined ShapeCaption
Tony Maldonado is nominated to be the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Photo courtesy of Tony Maldonado

Credit: Cesar Vasquez

Tony Maldonado is nominated to be the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Photo courtesy of Tony Maldonado

Credit: Cesar Vasquez

Combined ShapeCaption
Tony Maldonado is nominated to be the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Photo courtesy of Tony Maldonado

Credit: Cesar Vasquez

Credit: Cesar Vasquez

Tony Maldonado

Tony Maldonado coaches 12U baseball and 10u softball.

“He gets up early for work just to ensure that he can be off in time for practice,” Kristin (no last name given) said in nominating the coach. “He makes practice fun while making sure the kids are learning and growing in the game. His life essentially revolves around little league ball!”

Combined ShapeCaption
Kyle Rooks is nominated to be the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Photo courtesy of Kyle Rooks

Credit: Photo courtesy of Kyle Rooks

Kyle Rooks is nominated to be the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Photo courtesy of Kyle Rooks

Credit: Photo courtesy of Kyle Rooks

Combined ShapeCaption
Kyle Rooks is nominated to be the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Photo courtesy of Kyle Rooks

Credit: Photo courtesy of Kyle Rooks

Credit: Photo courtesy of Kyle Rooks

Kyle Rooks

Rooks is “the definition of coach,” Kaitlin Head wrote in her nomination of Rooks. “He not only shows and teaches our girls how to be great players, but he also teaches them to be good human beings!”

“I feel that he helps the girls reach their full potential and keeps their love for the game alive. We have seen a lot of coaches over the years, and coach Rooks us by far the best!”

Combined ShapeCaption
Stephen Traylor is nominated to be the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. photo courtesy of Stephen Traylor

Credit: photo courtesy of Stephen Traylor

Stephen Traylor is nominated to be the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. photo courtesy of Stephen Traylor

Credit: photo courtesy of Stephen Traylor

Combined ShapeCaption
Stephen Traylor is nominated to be the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. photo courtesy of Stephen Traylor

Credit: photo courtesy of Stephen Traylor

Credit: photo courtesy of Stephen Traylor

Stephen Traylor

Stephen Traylor “is determined to teach kids how to play the game and how to respect the game,” Aubree (no last name given) wrote in her nomination of the coach.

“He is determined, competitive, driven and focused.

Previous Braves Softball Coaches of the Week

Week 1: Wes Ward

Week 2: Jackey Felker

Week 3: Emily Barnard

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

