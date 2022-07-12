Vote for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week: Week 4

Coaches teach young athletes about hard work, passion and good sportsmanship — skills that are just as important off the field — and they can instill a lifelong love of the game.
All summer long, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Atlanta Braves are teaming up to honor the youth baseball and softball coaches who are making a difference on the field and in their communities.
“We would like to recognize the outstanding coaches in Georgia providing our young athletes with exceptional playing experience. The most important thing to know is the fundamentals, but there is so much more than that,” the Braves said in a statement.
This week’s nominees have all demonstrated outstanding dedication to providing youth athletes with exceptional playing experiences. Check out their profiles and vote for your favorite. The winning coaches will be profiled in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and each will receive a $100 Kroger gift card and a baseball signed by a Braves player.
Vote for your favorite coach
Voting is open through Sunday. Winners will be announced on Monday afternoon on the Braves Coach of the Week page.
Credit: Cesar Vasquez
Tony Maldonado
Tony Maldonado coaches 12U baseball and 10u softball.
“He gets up early for work just to ensure that he can be off in time for practice,” Kristin (no last name given) said in nominating the coach. “He makes practice fun while making sure the kids are learning and growing in the game. His life essentially revolves around little league ball!”
Credit: Photo courtesy of Kyle Rooks
Kyle Rooks
Rooks is “the definition of coach,” Kaitlin Head wrote in her nomination of Rooks. “He not only shows and teaches our girls how to be great players, but he also teaches them to be good human beings!”
“I feel that he helps the girls reach their full potential and keeps their love for the game alive. We have seen a lot of coaches over the years, and coach Rooks us by far the best!”
Credit: photo courtesy of Stephen Traylor
Stephen Traylor
Stephen Traylor “is determined to teach kids how to play the game and how to respect the game,” Aubree (no last name given) wrote in her nomination of the coach.
“He is determined, competitive, driven and focused.
