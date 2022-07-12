Vote for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week: Week 4

Combined Shape Caption Tony Maldonado is nominated to be the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Photo courtesy of Tony Maldonado Credit: Cesar Vasquez Credit: Cesar Vasquez Combined Shape Caption Tony Maldonado is nominated to be the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Photo courtesy of Tony Maldonado Credit: Cesar Vasquez Credit: Cesar Vasquez

Tony Maldonado

Tony Maldonado coaches 12U baseball and 10u softball.

“He gets up early for work just to ensure that he can be off in time for practice,” Kristin (no last name given) said in nominating the coach. “He makes practice fun while making sure the kids are learning and growing in the game. His life essentially revolves around little league ball!”

Combined Shape Caption Kyle Rooks is nominated to be the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Photo courtesy of Kyle Rooks Credit: Photo courtesy of Kyle Rooks Credit: Photo courtesy of Kyle Rooks Combined Shape Caption Kyle Rooks is nominated to be the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. Photo courtesy of Kyle Rooks Credit: Photo courtesy of Kyle Rooks Credit: Photo courtesy of Kyle Rooks

Kyle Rooks

Rooks is “the definition of coach,” Kaitlin Head wrote in her nomination of Rooks. “He not only shows and teaches our girls how to be great players, but he also teaches them to be good human beings!”

“I feel that he helps the girls reach their full potential and keeps their love for the game alive. We have seen a lot of coaches over the years, and coach Rooks us by far the best!”

Combined Shape Caption Stephen Traylor is nominated to be the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. photo courtesy of Stephen Traylor Credit: photo courtesy of Stephen Traylor Credit: photo courtesy of Stephen Traylor Combined Shape Caption Stephen Traylor is nominated to be the Braves Softball Coach of the Week. photo courtesy of Stephen Traylor Credit: photo courtesy of Stephen Traylor Credit: photo courtesy of Stephen Traylor

Stephen Traylor

Stephen Traylor “is determined to teach kids how to play the game and how to respect the game,” Aubree (no last name given) wrote in her nomination of the coach.

“He is determined, competitive, driven and focused.

Previous Braves Softball Coaches of the Week

Week 1: Wes Ward

Week 2: Jackey Felker

Week 3: Emily Barnard