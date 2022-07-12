Vote for the Braves Baseball Coach of the Week: Week 4

Combined Shape Caption Tony Eifert is nominated to be the Braves Baseball Coach of the week. Photo courtesy of Tony Eifert Credit: Photo courtesy of Tony Eifert Credit: Photo courtesy of Tony Eifert Combined Shape Caption Tony Eifert is nominated to be the Braves Baseball Coach of the week. Photo courtesy of Tony Eifert Credit: Photo courtesy of Tony Eifert Credit: Photo courtesy of Tony Eifert

Tony Eifert

“Coach TJ is the best!” Andrea Lovern wrote in her nomination of Eifert. “He loves the game and helps our kids know how great they are — always!

Eifert “has the best positive attitude and truly loves the kids!” she continued. “He is so deserving of such a great award! Coach TJ spends his free time and his weekends helping our kids learn the sport and love the sport of baseball! He loves our kids and wants only the best for all of them. They work hard as a team because he believes in them.”

Daniel Griffin is nominated to be the Braves Baseball coach of the week.

Daniel Griffin

As coach of the Talkin’ Baseball Blue Sox 9U team, Griffin “works hard with our kids to develop as baseball players and outstanding young men,” Tina Plousis wrote in her nomination of Griffing.

According to Plousis, Griffin “holds them to high standards and encourages responsibility on and off the field.”

Brian Karr has been nominated to be Braves Baseball Coach of the Week.

Brian Karr

According to Melissa Karr, the reason Buford has a 6U AS “C” team is because Brian Karr stepped up “to coach a group of leftover athletes from the elite A & B draft. He gave them a chance to learn about baseball & become better athletes. He teaches the foundations of leadership and character, and has left each one better than he found them.”

Kate Dempsey echoes that sentiment. “He is patient with our kids and wants them to equally be good players who learn the game while keeping the hunger to win alive.”

