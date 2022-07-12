Vote for the Braves Baseball Coach of the Week: Week 4

Coaches teach young athletes about hard work, passion and good sportsmanship — skills that are just as important off the field — and can instill a lifelong love of the game.
This summer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Atlanta Braves are teaming up to honor the youth baseball and softball coaches who are making a difference on the field and in their communities.
“We would like to recognize the outstanding coaches in Georgia providing our young athletes with exceptional playing experience. The most important thing to know is the fundamentals, but there is so much more than that,” the Braves said in a statement.
This week’s nominees have all demonstrated outstanding dedication to providing youth athletes with exceptional playing experiences. Check out their profiles and vote for your favorite. Not only will the winning coaches be profiled in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, but each will also receive a $100 gift card from Kroger and a baseball autographed by a Braves player.
Voting is open through Sunday. The winner will be announced Monday afternoon on the Braves Coach of the Week page.
Credit: Photo courtesy of Tony Eifert
Tony Eifert
“Coach TJ is the best!” Andrea Lovern wrote in her nomination of Eifert. “He loves the game and helps our kids know how great they are — always!
Eifert “has the best positive attitude and truly loves the kids!” she continued. “He is so deserving of such a great award! Coach TJ spends his free time and his weekends helping our kids learn the sport and love the sport of baseball! He loves our kids and wants only the best for all of them. They work hard as a team because he believes in them.”
Credit: Photo courtesy of Daniel Griffin
Daniel Griffin
As coach of the Talkin’ Baseball Blue Sox 9U team, Griffin “works hard with our kids to develop as baseball players and outstanding young men,” Tina Plousis wrote in her nomination of Griffing.
According to Plousis, Griffin “holds them to high standards and encourages responsibility on and off the field.”
Credit: Photo courtesy of Brian Karr
Brian Karr
According to Melissa Karr, the reason Buford has a 6U AS “C” team is because Brian Karr stepped up “to coach a group of leftover athletes from the elite A & B draft. He gave them a chance to learn about baseball & become better athletes. He teaches the foundations of leadership and character, and has left each one better than he found them.”
Kate Dempsey echoes that sentiment. “He is patient with our kids and wants them to equally be good players who learn the game while keeping the hunger to win alive.”
