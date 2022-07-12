BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 committee holds public hearing on U.S. Capitol riot investigation
ajc logo
X

Vote for the Braves Baseball Coach of the Week: Week 4

ajc.com

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago
Great coaches can instill a lifelong love of the game

Coaches teach young athletes about hard work, passion and good sportsmanship — skills that are just as important off the field — and can instill a lifelong love of the game.

This summer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Atlanta Braves are teaming up to honor the youth baseball and softball coaches who are making a difference on the field and in their communities.

“We would like to recognize the outstanding coaches in Georgia providing our young athletes with exceptional playing experience. The most important thing to know is the fundamentals, but there is so much more than that,” the Braves said in a statement.

This week’s nominees have all demonstrated outstanding dedication to providing youth athletes with exceptional playing experiences. Check out their profiles and vote for your favorite. Not only will the winning coaches be profiled in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, but each will also receive a $100 gift card from Kroger and a baseball autographed by a Braves player.

Vote for your favorite coach

Voting is open through Sunday. The winner will be announced Monday afternoon on the Braves Coach of the Week page.

Combined ShapeCaption
Tony Eifert is nominated to be the Braves Baseball Coach of the week. Photo courtesy of Tony Eifert

Credit: Photo courtesy of Tony Eifert

Tony Eifert is nominated to be the Braves Baseball Coach of the week. Photo courtesy of Tony Eifert

Credit: Photo courtesy of Tony Eifert

Combined ShapeCaption
Tony Eifert is nominated to be the Braves Baseball Coach of the week. Photo courtesy of Tony Eifert

Credit: Photo courtesy of Tony Eifert

Credit: Photo courtesy of Tony Eifert

Tony Eifert

“Coach TJ is the best!” Andrea Lovern wrote in her nomination of Eifert. “He loves the game and helps our kids know how great they are — always!

Eifert “has the best positive attitude and truly loves the kids!” she continued. “He is so deserving of such a great award! Coach TJ spends his free time and his weekends helping our kids learn the sport and love the sport of baseball! He loves our kids and wants only the best for all of them. They work hard as a team because he believes in them.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Daniel Griffin is nominated to be the Braves Baseball coach of the week. Photo courtesy of Daniel Griffin

Credit: Photo courtesy of Daniel Griffin

Daniel Griffin is nominated to be the Braves Baseball coach of the week. Photo courtesy of Daniel Griffin

Credit: Photo courtesy of Daniel Griffin

Combined ShapeCaption
Daniel Griffin is nominated to be the Braves Baseball coach of the week. Photo courtesy of Daniel Griffin

Credit: Photo courtesy of Daniel Griffin

Credit: Photo courtesy of Daniel Griffin

Daniel Griffin

As coach of the Talkin’ Baseball Blue Sox 9U team, Griffin “works hard with our kids to develop as baseball players and outstanding young men,” Tina Plousis wrote in her nomination of Griffing.

According to Plousis, Griffin “holds them to high standards and encourages responsibility on and off the field.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Brian Karr has been nominated to be Braves Baseball Coach of the Week. Photo courtesy of Brian Karr

Credit: Photo courtesy of Brian Karr

Brian Karr has been nominated to be Braves Baseball Coach of the Week. Photo courtesy of Brian Karr

Credit: Photo courtesy of Brian Karr

Combined ShapeCaption
Brian Karr has been nominated to be Braves Baseball Coach of the Week. Photo courtesy of Brian Karr

Credit: Photo courtesy of Brian Karr

Credit: Photo courtesy of Brian Karr

Brian Karr

According to Melissa Karr, the reason Buford has a 6U AS “C” team is because Brian Karr stepped up “to coach a group of leftover athletes from the elite A & B draft. He gave them a chance to learn about baseball & become better athletes. He teaches the foundations of leadership and character, and has left each one better than he found them.”

Kate Dempsey echoes that sentiment. “He is patient with our kids and wants them to equally be good players who learn the game while keeping the hunger to win alive.”

Previous Braves Baseball Coaches of the Week

Week 1: Doug Spence

Week 2: Dustin Rutledge

Week 3: Vincent Altimari

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks
Buck Belue’s book lifts curtain on Georgia’s 1980 championship season 5h ago
Leader of DeKalb’s purchasing department set to retire
6h ago
Firefighters rescue man stuck in roof vent at Lithonia Little Caesars
4m ago
Girl, 15, flown to hospital after hit-and-run on busy Cherokee County road
5h ago
Girl, 15, flown to hospital after hit-and-run on busy Cherokee County road
5h ago
Jill Biden apologizes after remark about Latinos causes stir
44m ago
The Latest
Vote for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week: Week 4
23m ago
‘Stranger Things’ season 4 made an impact on Georgia’s economy, officials say
5h ago
Braves Baseball Coach of the Week: Vincent Altimari, Paulding Youth Baseball League
Featured
062522 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried walks to the bullpen to warm-up before his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
Latest Fulton subpoenas indicate escalation of Trump investigation
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top