BreakingNews
Statewide down-ballot, congressional fields to be set after Tuesday’s runoff
ajc logo
X

Vote for the Braves Baseball Coach of the Week: June 27, 2022

Braves Coach of the Week recognizes the state's most respected youth baseball and softball coaches.

Combined ShapeCaption
Braves Coach of the Week recognizes the state's most respected youth baseball and softball coaches.

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
44 minutes ago

Coaches teach young athletes about hard work, passion and good sportsmanship — skills that are just as important off the field — and they can instill a lifelong love of the game.

All summer long, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Atlanta Braves are teaming up to honor the youth baseball and softball coaches who are making a difference on the field and in their communities.

“We would like to recognize the outstanding coaches in Georgia providing our young athletes with exceptional playing experience. The most important thing to know is the fundamentals, but there is so much more than that,” the Braves said in a statement.

This week’s nominees have all demonstrated outstanding dedication to providing youth athletes with exceptional playing experiences. Check out their profiles and vote for your favorite. The winning coaches will each be profiled in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and receive a $100 gift card from Kroger and an autographed Braves ball.

ExploreVote for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week: June 27, 2022

Jeff Baltes

Baltes has been coaching youth sports for more than 10 years and serves as VP of Sandy Plains Baseball. According to parents, he “gives his all in teaching the boys not only baseball but character as well.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Jeff Baltes is a nominee for Braves Coach of the Week.

Credit: RCT

Jeff Baltes is a nominee for Braves Coach of the Week.

Credit: RCT

Combined ShapeCaption
Jeff Baltes is a nominee for Braves Coach of the Week.

Credit: RCT

Credit: RCT

Baltes was nominated by three separate parents. One of them, NikiTurco, wrote, “Jeff is the best coach ever. He understands kids and helps them learn the game of baseball in a fun way. He is patient and encouraging. He really helped my son to gain confidence in baseball. He created an environment for the team that was like a brotherhood. This was our best baseball experience yet!”

Justin Tomczak

Justin Tomczak is coach of the Red Pintos team in the Sandy Plains Baseball Association. According to parents, he’s “a fair coach who believes in giving every child the chance to excel in every position.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Justin Tomczak is a nominee for Braves Coach of the Week.

Credit: RCT

Justin Tomczak is a nominee for Braves Coach of the Week.

Credit: RCT

Combined ShapeCaption
Justin Tomczak is a nominee for Braves Coach of the Week.

Credit: RCT

Credit: RCT

Tomczak was nominated by several parents. One of them, Robert Quinilty, wrote, “Positive coach, about having fun and learning the fundamentals to keep kids playing.”

Doug Spence

Another coach from the Sandy Plains Baseball League rounds out this week’s top coaches. Not only does Doug Spence “love the game of baseball,” according to parents, “He is dedicated to fostering that same love of the game with his team.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Doug Spence is nominee for Braves Coach of the Week.

Credit: RCT

Doug Spence is nominee for Braves Coach of the Week.

Credit: RCT

Combined ShapeCaption
Doug Spence is nominee for Braves Coach of the Week.

Credit: RCT

Credit: RCT

Parent Kristin Sweitzer nominated Spence, writing, “Doug cares deeply for each of the kids, regardless of their skill level. He works with each of them where they are and adjusts his approach as needed for each child’s personality. My son, who is a beginner and is shy by nature has thrived under Doug’s leadership.”

Vote for your favorite coach

Voting runs through Sunday night. Winners will be announced on Monday afternoon on the Braves Coach of the Week page.

About the Author

Editors' Picks
‘I love Atlanta’: Joc Pederson receives Braves World Series ring12h ago
Foster children housed in child welfare offices; officials work to end practice
Former Braves outfielder Joc Pederson discusses his free agency
11h ago
Piedmont University president to retire amid upheaval
3h ago
Piedmont University president to retire amid upheaval
3h ago
Opinion: Will Cherokee voters validate or reject political manipulation?
1h ago
The Latest
Vote for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week: June 27, 2022
44m ago
Today is Naked Hiking Day. Here’s what you need to know
1h ago
Quick tips to save on gas this summer
16h ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top