Vote for the Braves Baseball Coach of the Week: June 27, 2022

Baltes was nominated by three separate parents. One of them, NikiTurco, wrote, “Jeff is the best coach ever. He understands kids and helps them learn the game of baseball in a fun way. He is patient and encouraging. He really helped my son to gain confidence in baseball. He created an environment for the team that was like a brotherhood. This was our best baseball experience yet!”

Justin Tomczak

Justin Tomczak is coach of the Red Pintos team in the Sandy Plains Baseball Association. According to parents, he’s “a fair coach who believes in giving every child the chance to excel in every position.”

Tomczak was nominated by several parents. One of them, Robert Quinilty, wrote, “Positive coach, about having fun and learning the fundamentals to keep kids playing.”

Doug Spence

Another coach from the Sandy Plains Baseball League rounds out this week’s top coaches. Not only does Doug Spence “love the game of baseball,” according to parents, “He is dedicated to fostering that same love of the game with his team.”

Parent Kristin Sweitzer nominated Spence, writing, “Doug cares deeply for each of the kids, regardless of their skill level. He works with each of them where they are and adjusts his approach as needed for each child’s personality. My son, who is a beginner and is shy by nature has thrived under Doug’s leadership.”

