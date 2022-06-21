Vote for the Braves Softball Coach of the Week: June 27, 2022

Combined Shape Caption Shawn Bell is a nominee for Braves Coach of the Week. Credit: RCT Credit: RCT Combined Shape Caption Shawn Bell is a nominee for Braves Coach of the Week. Credit: RCT Credit: RCT

Bell was nominated by more than 10 parents for Coach of the week. One of them, Kimora Lewis, wrote, “Shawn Bell has a heart of gold. She gives our girls confidence, strength and encouragement. This season was my daughter’s first year playing and she fell in love with the sport because of the level of dedication the coaches put into their players.”

Andrew Claxton

Andrew Claxton coaches youth softball in Buford. According to parents, he gives players “confidence that far exceeds the softball fields.”

Andrew Claxton is a nominee for Braves Coach of the Week.

Claxton was nominated by Ashley Childress, who wrote, “His players love him, as do the parents. He goes beyond the role of coach by being a positive and uplifting figure in his players’ lives. His energy and encouragement will stay with these girls forever as they go through life.”

Wes Ward

Wes Ward is a 10u girls softball coach for Wast Cobb Edge in Marietta. According to parents, he’s “a phenomenal coach who cares about the girls. He has spent so much time developing the girls individually while also teaching them sportsmanship along with life lessons.”

Wes Ward is a nominee for Braves Coach of the Week.

Ward was nominated by Stephanie Witherspoon, who wrote, “He keeps a great balance with giving constructive criticism while also praising what their achievements. Wes cares about winning, but he cares more about making sure our 10 year old girls love the game of softball.”

Vote for your favorite coach

Voting runs through Sunday night. Winners will be announced on Monday afternoon on the Braves Coach of the Week page.