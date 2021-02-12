Virtual workshop highlights how librarians help with genealogy research

The meeting will wind up with a Q&A session. The cost is $15 for both members and nonmembers. Links to PayPal and Zoom registration are found at gagensociety.org. Or you can send a check and register by snail mail. Your registration must be postmarked March 6. PayPal registration deadline is March 11. The GGS address is P.O. Box 550247, Atlanta, Ga., 30355-2747. The meeting will not be recorded for later viewing.

Your Legacy List?

Legacy List with Matt Paxton is a new PBS program on Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB). See mylegacylist.com for tips and past episodes. In the process of helping families downsize their house contents, Paxton and his team look for important items that have been misplaced over the years. His team finds and presents the things on the Legacy Lists to the families. The show encourages viewers to consider what item would be on their Legacy Lists and what needs to be located, labeled and put in a proper place. I have already started my list.