Virtual workshop highlights how librarians help with genealogy research

The Georgia Genealogical Society will host a virtual workshop that many researchers could find useful.
The theme of the March 13 event is “Discover how Librarians and Archivists Can take your Research to a Whole New Level.” After the 9:45 a.m. virtual check-in, there will be three presentations:
- Marietta’s Switzer Library’s Georgia Room staff will discuss “News and Information About the New Georgia Room Changes and Other Nearby Archives, Libraries, and Services.” The Georgia Room has been closed for more than a year for renovations and because of the pandemic. This lecture will cover its great collection and the upcoming reopening.
- Maggie Thomas, archivist at Kennesaw State University, will speak on “Genealogical Research from the Perspective of a Historian and Archivist.”
- Professional genealogist and librarian Tamara Hallo’s topic is: “A Librarian’s Carpetbag of Genealogy Tips and Tricks: Looking at Research through a Librarian’s Eyes.”
The meeting will wind up with a Q&A session. The cost is $15 for both members and nonmembers. Links to PayPal and Zoom registration are found at gagensociety.org. Or you can send a check and register by snail mail. Your registration must be postmarked March 6. PayPal registration deadline is March 11. The GGS address is P.O. Box 550247, Atlanta, Ga., 30355-2747. The meeting will not be recorded for later viewing.
Your Legacy List?
Legacy List with Matt Paxton is a new PBS program on Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB). See mylegacylist.com for tips and past episodes. In the process of helping families downsize their house contents, Paxton and his team look for important items that have been misplaced over the years. His team finds and presents the things on the Legacy Lists to the families. The show encourages viewers to consider what item would be on their Legacy Lists and what needs to be located, labeled and put in a proper place. I have already started my list.
Cemetery updates
The Kennesaw City Cemetery has created an online burial search link, see Kennesaw.ga.govern.com. Additional information can be sent to cityclerk@kennesaw-ga.gov. Westview Cemetery in Atlanta has a fairly new friends group at friendsofwestview.com.
