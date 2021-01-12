Virtual service opportunity: How you can stay safe this MLK Weekend

Among the virtual learning events on Repair’s website are sessions on becoming better allies, creating care packages and a virtual period product donation drive.

More than 600 volunteer slots are available with a variety of options to maintain safety during the pandemic. They include socially distant and CDC-compliant outdoor options, in-person opportunities, volunteer work from home and opportunities to volunteer online. Projects will occur throughout metro Atlanta, including Midtown, Downtown, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, the West End and Southwest Atlanta. Volunteers ages 4 and older are encouraged to join the efforts.

To sign up for a service opportunity, visit the website.

“After the terrible events in our nation’s capital Jan. 6, we have a wonderful opportunity to do good with this upcoming weekend of service,” president and CEO of Jewish Federation Eric Robbins said in a statement. “Let us rededicate ourselves to democracy through acts of service and selflessness that set aside our differences.”

Although this is an unconventional time, new additions are also on tap this year.

The online-only First Annual Jewish Racial Justice Learn In features a committee of 16 individuals, including representation from the Atlanta Jews of Color Council, the Center for Civil and Human Rights and The Temple. These and other organizations partnered with Repair the World to design programs with a variety of perspectives to heighten engagement with Dr. King’s life and legacy and the prevailing racial justice reckoning.

While things will occur in-person and online this year, last year’s fully in-person MLK Weekend of Service event broke records — 1,300 volunteers in the Atlanta Jewish community helped in 28 projects.