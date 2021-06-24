Valdosta girl bitten by rattlesnake improves

As of Wednesday, however, the 5-year-old was walking the halls of the hospital.

“If you didn’t know it first hand, you’d honestly never know…this little girl was bit by a timber rattlesnake 3X on Friday, nearly lost her life… and less than a week later, is walking down the hall like nothing ever happened. Still a bit wobbly, but she is full of life, determination, and perseverance.

If you ever wondered if God hears prayers… here is your answer,” Spell wrote in a Facebook post.

Spell posted another photo of her daughter Thursday morning, with two legs the same size.

Between those two posts was an update saying Maisy might get to go later Thursday or early Friday.

“She’s going to make it,” Spell told the newspaper. “It’s going to take a long time, but she’s going to make it.”

A GoFundMe account was established by a family friend to help pay hospital bills. As of Thursday morning, it had raised $12,405 of its $20,000 goal.

If you would like to donate, here is the link: https://gofund.me/d5a19293.

Explore 6 venomous snakes to look out for in Georgia

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, if you or someone you’re with are bitten, you should:

» Try to see and remember the color and shape of the snake, which can help with treatment of the snake bite.

» Keep the bitten person still and calm. This can slow down the spread of venom if the snake is venomous.

» Seek medical attention as soon as possible.

» Dial 911 or call local Emergency Medical Services.

» Apply first aid if you cannot get the person to the hospital right away: Lay or sit the person down with the bite below the level of the heart. Tell him/her to stay calm and still. Wash the wound with warm soapy water immediately. Cover the bite with a clean, dry dressing.

What not to do:

» Do not pick up the snake or try to trap it (this may put you or someone else at risk for a bite).

» Do not apply a tourniquet.

» Do not slash the wound with a knife.

» Do not suck out the venom.

» Do not apply ice or immerse the wound in water.

» Do not drink alcohol as a pain killer.

» Do not drink caffeinated beverages.