U.S. News ranks one metro Atlanta school in top 10 nationally

U.S. News then added up each school’s weighted scores across six indicators of school quality, then computed a single zero to 100 overall score reflective of a school’s performance across these metrics. The overall scores depict how well each school did on a national percentile basis.

This is the third year the high school rankings have been calculated using the current methodology, so only the 2021, 2020 and 2019 rankings can be compared with one another. You can read the full methodology on the U.S. News website.

Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology

GSMST opened in 2007 on the campus of Duluth High School but with its own faculty and administration. Three years later, its state-of-the-art facility on the site of the old Benefield Elementary School in Lawrenceville, at the geographic center of Gwinnett County, opened in the fall of 2010.

All rankings:

The student body at the school is 82% minority — 46% Asian, 22% Black, 18% white, 10% Hispanic, 4% two or more races, and 0.1% American Indian/Alaska native. Gender distribution is nearly even, with 46% female and 54% male. The advanced placement participation rate is 100%.

Columbus High School

The only other Georgia school to make it into the top 100 was Columbus High School in Muskogee County, coming in at No. 94 nationally and No. 2 in Georgia with a score of 99.47.

Columbus’ student body is 45% minority — 55% white, 22% Black, 11% Asian, 7% Hispanic, 5% two or more races, 0.2% American Indian/Alaska native, and 0.2% native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander. Female students make up 57% of the school.