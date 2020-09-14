Georgia schools top categories in U.S. News college rankings list

Five Georgia colleges and universities were at the top of the class in several categories in the closely-watched U.S. News & World Report higher education rankings list released Monday.
Georgia Tech was first in the nation in three educational programs: civil engineering, industrial/manufacturing and tied for first in undergraduate cybersecurity. Agnes Scott College ranked first in two categories: first-year experience and the most innovative liberal arts college. U.S. News & World listed the University of Georgia’s undergraduate insurance/risk management program as the nation’s best. Spelman College was ranked the nation’s top Historically Black College & University (HBCU). Berry College was ranked as the best value for regional southern universities category.
The publication uses peer reviews, education data and other information to rank the schools.
Three Georgia schools ranked among the nation’s 50 best universities. Emory finished 21st, Georgia Tech was tied for 35th and the University of Georgia was tied for 47th. Princeton University finished first on the list.
Here are some other interesting findings concerning some Georgia colleges and universities:
- Agnes Scott College ranked in the top 10 in seven categories, more than any Georgia school. Some other top 10 rankings included study abroad (sixth) and senior capstone (ninth).
- Georgia State University ranked in the top 10 in five categories, including third in the most innovative category. Other Georgia schools with top 10 rankings in various most innovative categories include Agnes Scott, Georgia Tech and Spelman.
- Four other schools ranked among the top 50 HBCUs: Morehouse College (sixth), Clark Atlanta University (15th), Fort Valley State University (tied for 38th) and Savannah State University (tied for 50th).
- Eight Georgia schools ranked high in the best regional colleges in the South: LaGrange (tied for 5th). Toccoa Falls (tied for 26th), Emmanuel (tied for 33rd), Truett McConnell University (tied for 47th), Middle Georgia State (tied for 50th), Point (tied for 50th), Gordon State (tied for 61th) and Georgia Gwinnett (tied for 66th).
- Brenau University, Georgia College & State University, Georgia Tech, Mercer University, Shorter University, Toccoa Falls, the universities of Georgia and North Georgia ranked among the nation’s best schools for military veterans in various categories.
- A few Georgia schools ranked high in various best value categories. They include Agnes Scott, Berry, Brenau, Emory, Mercer and Piedmont College.