The cosmetology school student, said she and her husband moved to a new home and their pets came home on March 1.

A woman recovering from a stroke placed her dog, Brutus, in the foster program for 30 days. She received photo and video updates on Brutus from Lifeline until he returned home last week, a Lifeline statement said.

“In the past, people would sometimes come in crying because they had to give up their pets due to a hardship,” name Kimble Sorrells, a manager with Fulton County Animal Services said. “Through our Safety Net program, people are no longer forced to do that, allowing at least one big stressor to be removed from their lives.”

Pet owners can apply to have the program accept their pet by providing information on Lifeline’s website or by calling the animal services project. The fostering period is 30 days but can be extended if necessary. “We don’t want to put a pet in foster care for a year,” she said,