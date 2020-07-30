Two Georgia counties rank the best in the country to raise a family

If you’re looking for a good place to settle down with a family, you’re in luck, the top two best counties to do so in the country are right here in Georgia, according to a ranking.
According to Niche.com, which ranks all kinds of things in the realms of living and education, Oconee and Forsyth counties are the top two places in the country to raise a family.
In order to calculate the list, Niche looked at things like quality of local schools, affordability and safety.
“The 2020 Best Counties to Raise a Family ranking provides a comprehensive assessment of key factors that are meaningful for families at the county level,” Niche notes.
When crunching the numbers, Niche used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, as well as internal reviews of things like schools.
Other Georgia counties also landed high on the list, including Gwinnett County at No. 13, Fayette County at No. 15 and Cobb County at No. 17.
Niche also recently ranked the best places in Georgia to buy a house. The top five places on that list were:
5. Holly Springs
4. Mountain Park
3. Heron Bay
2. Sugar Hill
1. Cross Creek (Atlanta neighborhood)