7 homes for sale in Atlanta right now for less than $250K

This historic condo has been fully renovated and sits in the heart of Little Five Points. The 684-square-feet condo has hardwood floors, a private balcony and views toward Candler Park. The kitchen has been fully updated and features stainless steel appliances and custom tile flooring.

334 Betsy Ave. SW

Asking price: $220,000

This newly constructed home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is within walking distance of the Beltline and close to downtown. Throughout the home, there are gray vinyl floors, an open floor plan and recess lighting. The house has new appliances, a new HVAC system and new roof.

681 Emily Place NW

Asking price: $230,000

This home in Grove Park has recently been renovated. It’s near the Beltline and Westside Reservoir Park. The home is 1,014 square feet with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Inside, there are custom touches like the kitchen island and gables.

1062 High Point Terrace SW

Asking price: $230,000

Near the Southside Beltline Trail, this craftsman has an open concept layout on the main floor. At more than 1,100 square feet, the home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The front porch looks out over a quiet street. It’s near a MARTA station, YMCA and the Lakewood Amphitheater.

800 Peachtree Street NE

Asking price: $234,000

In the heart of Midtown, this unit has close access to MARTA and Piedmont Park. The unit is just more than 850 square feet and is in a community that has amenities including a pool, fitness center, game room and bike storage. The unit has a new AC unit, furnace and water heater.

2507 Oldknow Drive NW

Asking price: $239,000

Located on the Westside, this renovated home has an open floor plan with a granite kitchen island and 3 bedrooms. The large backyard is fenced in. The home is about 1,200 square feet.

384 Ralph McGill Blvd NE

Asking price: $250,000

This 1,050-square-foot condo is being billed as having an ideal location, offering “everything you need to enjoy in-town living.” It’s close to places like Ponce City Market, the Beltline and Krog Street Market. The unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.