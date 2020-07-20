7 homes for sale in Atlanta right now for less than $250K

In June, home prices rose in metro Atlanta. In the metro area, the median sale price is now at $273,000, which is up 4% from the previous year.
“We are seeing low inventory, multiple offers, historically low interest rates, and a lot of demand,” Kristen Jones, broker and owner of Re/Max Around Atlanta told the AJC. “We currently have twice as many pending contracts as we did this same time last year.”
However, even as median home prices climb upward, there are still some homes in the metro area below the median. Here are seven homes for sale right now in the city for less than $250,000.
1189 McLendon Ave NE
Asking price: $214,900
This historic condo has been fully renovated and sits in the heart of Little Five Points. The 684-square-feet condo has hardwood floors, a private balcony and views toward Candler Park. The kitchen has been fully updated and features stainless steel appliances and custom tile flooring.
334 Betsy Ave. SW
Asking price: $220,000
This newly constructed home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and is within walking distance of the Beltline and close to downtown. Throughout the home, there are gray vinyl floors, an open floor plan and recess lighting. The house has new appliances, a new HVAC system and new roof.
681 Emily Place NW
Asking price: $230,000
This home in Grove Park has recently been renovated. It’s near the Beltline and Westside Reservoir Park. The home is 1,014 square feet with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Inside, there are custom touches like the kitchen island and gables.
1062 High Point Terrace SW
Asking price: $230,000
Near the Southside Beltline Trail, this craftsman has an open concept layout on the main floor. At more than 1,100 square feet, the home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The front porch looks out over a quiet street. It’s near a MARTA station, YMCA and the Lakewood Amphitheater.
800 Peachtree Street NE
Asking price: $234,000
In the heart of Midtown, this unit has close access to MARTA and Piedmont Park. The unit is just more than 850 square feet and is in a community that has amenities including a pool, fitness center, game room and bike storage. The unit has a new AC unit, furnace and water heater.
2507 Oldknow Drive NW
Asking price: $239,000
Located on the Westside, this renovated home has an open floor plan with a granite kitchen island and 3 bedrooms. The large backyard is fenced in. The home is about 1,200 square feet.
384 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Asking price: $250,000
This 1,050-square-foot condo is being billed as having an ideal location, offering “everything you need to enjoy in-town living.” It’s close to places like Ponce City Market, the Beltline and Krog Street Market. The unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.