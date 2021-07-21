How to bring minimalist designs into your home

“Minimalism for me is about keeping a space simple, uncluttered and accentuating the attractive architectural features of a space. The palette is mostly monochromatic and color is used as an accent,” Sharon Blaustein, founder and principal designer of B Interior, told Elle Decor.

Since decluttering is the way to go, Livspace says you’ll need to stick to keeping essentials on kitchen counters. Everything else should be stored in cabinets. White cabinets with a pop of color, such as a wine-red appliance, gives the illusion of more space.