Lee Brice, Old Crow Medicine Show and the ASO added to live drive-in concert options

Brice will perform a socially distanced concert at 8 p.m. Oct. 21 and Old Crow Medicine Show at 8 p.m. Oct. 26. Tickets to both will go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 1 via www.ticketmaster.com. One ticket (per vehicle) includes a parking spot as well as a tailgate zone for up to four people.

As with previously announced “Live From the Drive-In” shows coming to the amphitheater’s parking lot, masks are not required while in the assigned tailgate area, but patrons must wear them if leaving that space for any reason. Fans are allowed to bring food, drinks and chairs; as well, a small menu of food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.