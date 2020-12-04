Today’s genealogists often have easy access to back issues of publications

Many genealogical societies have digitized quarterlies and journals and posted them online, usually in the members-only area. I recently joined the North Carolina Genealogical Society in order to have access to its journals from 1975 to 2018. Check the societies in your area of interest.

We reported earlier that Tap Roots, the journal of the East Alabama Genealogical Society, had been digitized and is available online. For some genealogy societies, you might have to join to be able to look at past issues. It’s worth it during these times because it could be awhile before we can spend long hours at various libraries and archives. Always double check any abstracted record against the original, usually at FamilySearch.org, to be sure all data is there.