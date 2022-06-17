TikTok skin routine called ‘Jello Skin’ takes over the internet

Jello Skin was coined by TikTok user and beauty fanatic Ava Lee, who says the trend will not only leave your skin radiant but also healthy and plump. Lee promotes the importance of a good skincare routine to her 1.4 million followers.

“It is about having a lifestyle that focuses on both external and internal nourishment that allows you to have plump, elastic skin, and this cannot be achieved with just a skin-care product. If anything, there is less emphasis on skin-care products but more an emphasis on your diet, facial massage, and overall lifestyle,” said Lee in an interview with POPSUGAR.