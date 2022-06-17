BreakingNews
FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers
TikTok skin routine called ‘Jello Skin’ takes over the internet

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

“Jello Skin” is the latest skincare routine trending all over TikTok that claims to give you glowing, radiant skin.

Jello Skin was coined by TikTok user and beauty fanatic Ava Lee, who says the trend will not only leave your skin radiant but also healthy and plump. Lee promotes the importance of a good skincare routine to her 1.4 million followers.

“It is about having a lifestyle that focuses on both external and internal nourishment that allows you to have plump, elastic skin, and this cannot be achieved with just a skin-care product. If anything, there is less emphasis on skin-care products but more an emphasis on your diet, facial massage, and overall lifestyle,” said Lee in an interview with POPSUGAR.

Lee’s technique to get the most out of your face consists of using an inexpensive tool — your fingers. By massaging your skin in certain directions and applying the proper amount of pressure, the Jello Skin routine also claims to help with lymphatic drainage.

Lee suggests that a well-balanced diet containing colorful fiber- and collagen-rich foods will help you get the most bounce out of your skin. Jello Skin is not to be confused with the 2021 trend “glass skin.”

“Glass skin is more about the outer appearance of your skin — how it’s so translucent that it looks like glass,” Lee says. “This is simply achieved by a good skin-care regimen and products you apply.”

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

