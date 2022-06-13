Morning workouts are especially beneficial for women

Timing is everything, the saying goes. And in the case of exercise, it may also be the key to burning more fat and lowering blood pressure for men and women.
According to a new study, exercising in the morning can make a big difference in the effectiveness of the workout, especially for women.
“For women, exercise during the morning reduces belly fat and blood pressure, whereas evening exercise increases upper body muscular strength, power, and endurance, and improves overall mood and nutritional satiety,” lead study author Paul Arciero told Insider.
There were 27 women in the study who all reduced body fat in the stomachs and hips, while lowering blood pressure. However, the results were greater for those who worked out int he morning. As for the men, they saw greater results from exercising in the evening.
The study revealed that men who exercised in the evening not only saw a difference in blood pressure, but the evening workouts reduced the risk of heart disease and feelings of fatigue, and burned more fat as opposed to morning workouts. When it came to the female participants, they saw something different.
During the course of 12 weeks, the participants were split into two groups both exercising for an hour. One group worked out between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., while the other group worked out between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
While there have been many studies suggesting which workout time leads to the best results, ultimately the keys to self improvement are dedication and consistency.
“I tell my clients, the best way to maximize your results is to make a schedule and try your best to stick to it,” said Ashlye Bergen, owner and personal trainer at A-Team Fitness in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Results come when you create healthier habits.”
