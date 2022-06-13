Morning workouts are especially beneficial for women

During the course of 12 weeks, the participants were split into two groups both exercising for an hour. One group worked out between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., while the other group worked out between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

While there have been many studies suggesting which workout time leads to the best results, ultimately the keys to self improvement are dedication and consistency.

“I tell my clients, the best way to maximize your results is to make a schedule and try your best to stick to it,” said Ashlye Bergen, owner and personal trainer at A-Team Fitness in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Results come when you create healthier habits.”