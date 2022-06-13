ajc logo
Morning workouts are especially beneficial for women

Morning workouts prove to be more beneficial for women, new study says.A new study says that working out at certain times can reduce belly fat and lower blood pressure.For women who workout in the morning saw a higher reduction of belly fat and blood pressure.As for men, workouts were more beneficial when exercise was in the evening. .Men who worked out in the evening say weight loss, lower blood pressure, and heart disease.The study lasted for 12 weeks with each participant seeing great results. Some say consistency was key to the weight loss.Either way, one thing is undeniable...The best results come when healthier habits are created and executed

Timing is everything, the saying goes. And in the case of exercise, it may also be the key to burning more fat and lowering blood pressure for men and women.

According to a new study, exercising in the morning can make a big difference in the effectiveness of the workout, especially for women.

“For women, exercise during the morning reduces belly fat and blood pressure, whereas evening exercise increases upper body muscular strength, power, and endurance, and improves overall mood and nutritional satiety,” lead study author Paul Arciero told Insider.

There were 27 women in the study who all reduced body fat in the stomachs and hips, while lowering blood pressure. However, the results were greater for those who worked out int he morning. As for the men, they saw greater results from exercising in the evening.

ExploreBreaking down diet culture and the reality of weight loss

The study revealed that men who exercised in the evening not only saw a difference in blood pressure, but the evening workouts reduced the risk of heart disease and feelings of fatigue, and burned more fat as opposed to morning workouts. When it came to the female participants, they saw something different.

During the course of 12 weeks, the participants were split into two groups both exercising for an hour. One group worked out between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., while the other group worked out between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

ExploreThese stretches help reduce lower back pain while building strength

While there have been many studies suggesting which workout time leads to the best results, ultimately the keys to self improvement are dedication and consistency.

“I tell my clients, the best way to maximize your results is to make a schedule and try your best to stick to it,” said Ashlye Bergen, owner and personal trainer at A-Team Fitness in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Results come when you create healthier habits.”

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

