TikTok introduces premium content platform Series

While TikTok is busy expanding its offerings, it faces criticism on several fronts. Social media generally is under fire after numerous studies suggested negative impacts on mental health, especially among young people. TikTok has responded with proposals to limit the amount of time younger users spend on the platform.

A more serious challenge for the company is its Chinese ownership and fears that the platform may place users at risk of data harvesting or even espionage. The app has been banned already on U.S. government devices, and many states, including Georgia, have followed suit.

Such bans amount to a “ban on the export of American culture and values to the billion-plus people who use our service worldwide,” according to TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter.