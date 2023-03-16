TikTok introduces premium content platform Series

Say what you want about TikTok, but you can’t ignore its ability to adapt constantly. With the launch of Series, the social media platform is wading into the premium content environment.
Series is will allow creators to sell access to content, while expanding their online presence and engaging with the TikTok community.
According to TikTok, a Series can include up to 80 videos, each up to 20 minutes long, allowing posters to connect with their audience via longer format videos.
“Creators can select how much their Series should cost that best reflects the value of their exclusive content, which can be purchased for access via direct in-video links or through a creator’s profile,” TikTok explained in a press release.
While TikTok is busy expanding its offerings, it faces criticism on several fronts. Social media generally is under fire after numerous studies suggested negative impacts on mental health, especially among young people. TikTok has responded with proposals to limit the amount of time younger users spend on the platform.
A more serious challenge for the company is its Chinese ownership and fears that the platform may place users at risk of data harvesting or even espionage. The app has been banned already on U.S. government devices, and many states, including Georgia, have followed suit.
Such bans amount to a “ban on the export of American culture and values to the billion-plus people who use our service worldwide,” according to TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter.
