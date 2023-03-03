TikTok’s ‘boyfriend air’ videos cal for a look at male hygiene

#Boyfriendair has more than 37 million views on TikTok and the videos argue that the more time one spends with their male significant other the worse they look.

Explore Latest TikTok trend has people jumping from dangerous heights

In various videos, women showcase what they looked like before and after spending time with at their male partners’ places. The end result is oily hair and skin, pimples forming on their skin the next day and an overall feeling of being dirty.