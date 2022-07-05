ajc logo
TikTok: Bride goes viral for $3.75 wedding dress

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

With the average wedding costing $28,000 — and the average dress coming in at $1,631 — it’s no wonder that a bride on TikTok went viral for her incredible thrift shop find: a dress bought for just $3.75.

“I’m not sure about this dress, but just in case, it is my back up wedding dress.” said Lynch in the now viral video.

Lynch took her 50,000+ TikTok followers on her journey to thrift the perfect dress. Lynch tried on a few dresses that were 25% off before returning to the unbelievably priced dress she ended up buying.

The dress did require some alterations, which cost Lynch $110. Together with an $8 pair of shoes, the entire wedding day look came in at just $125.

This isn’t Lynch’s first thrifting haul. She frequently shares her thrifting finds — everything from casual looks to dressier attire — with her followers.

Creating a magical wedding on a budget is a popular trend on TikTok. D.C. radio personality and TikTok user Elizbethany went viral in April after renting a local campground for $1,500 and transforming it into a one-of-a-kind wedding venue.

