TikTok: Atlanta oyster restaurant goes viral

Fontaine’s in the spotlight after woman orders four rounds of apps on date
Life
By
30 minutes ago

An Atlanta woman went viral on TikTok when she was stuck with the bill after downing four dozen oyster — as an app! — while on a date at Fontaine’s Oyster House in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood.

While social media views were shocked at the woman’s dating etiquette, the restaurant noted that it’s pretty normal for dates to go awry and revealed that business has been booming ever since the video was posted.

@equanaaa

#hebrokeyallendofstory #fontainesoysterhouse #oysters

♬ original sound - EquanaB
ExploreGeorgia TikToker posts, then deletes apology for past racist tweets

“She had a good time, and, you know, it was just another Tuesday,” Fontaine’s general manager, Kelcey Flanagan, told Rolling Stone.

On Tuesday’s, customers can enjoy the special oyster app — a dozen oysters for just $15. TikTok user EquanaB enjoyed hers so much she went on to order three more — to the astonishment of her date, who soon bailed on the evening, leaving her to finish her meal alone.

“I will say, it had been a minute since I had a single female eat that many,” Flanagan said. “But then, you know, she was eating crackers and things like that. But yeah, she put it away. It’s pretty impressive.”

ExploreRick Ross says he spent $100 million in the last six months

While the viral video star certainly ate an impressive number of oysters by herself, it’s hardly the most the restaurant has seen someone eat in a single setting.

“I’ve had two ladies order six dozen oysters each,” Flanagan recalled. “I had this one guy that was in an oyster-eating competition order 15 dozen.”

To date, the video has over two million views ok TikTok.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

State officials offer $10K reward after arson at state farmers market2h ago

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
The evolution of Atlanta’s hip-hop dance scene
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Young Thug case: Fulton prosecutors kept potential juror under surveillance
5h ago

Credit: AP

Jim Jordan falls short a second time in his bid for House speaker
3h ago

Credit: AP

Jim Jordan falls short a second time in his bid for House speaker
3h ago

Credit: Jim Gaines

DEVELOPING STORY
Fulton commission takes back money for jail monitoring
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Special

Genealogy tips to help your research
5h ago
OPINION: Going to the movies? Better pack a lunch
11h ago
Women rappers finally shatter Atlanta’s hip-hop ceiling
Featured

Credit: AP

Suspect admits to 2005 murder of Natalee Holloway, who disappeared on high school trip
18m ago
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
County program lets shelter dogs become ‘Law Dogs’ for a day
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top