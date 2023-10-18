TikTok: Atlanta oyster restaurant goes viral

While social media views were shocked at the woman’s dating etiquette, the restaurant noted that it’s pretty normal for dates to go awry and revealed that business has been booming ever since the video was posted.

“She had a good time, and, you know, it was just another Tuesday,” Fontaine’s general manager, Kelcey Flanagan, told Rolling Stone.

On Tuesday’s, customers can enjoy the special oyster app — a dozen oysters for just $15. TikTok user EquanaB enjoyed hers so much she went on to order three more — to the astonishment of her date, who soon bailed on the evening, leaving her to finish her meal alone.

“I will say, it had been a minute since I had a single female eat that many,” Flanagan said. “But then, you know, she was eating crackers and things like that. But yeah, she put it away. It’s pretty impressive.”

While the viral video star certainly ate an impressive number of oysters by herself, it’s hardly the most the restaurant has seen someone eat in a single setting.

“I’ve had two ladies order six dozen oysters each,” Flanagan recalled. “I had this one guy that was in an oyster-eating competition order 15 dozen.”

To date, the video has over two million views ok TikTok.