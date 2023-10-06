Rick Ross says he spent $100 million in the last six months

During an interview on Ebro Darden’s Rap Life on Apple Music, Rick Ross said he’s spent over $100 million in the last six months on investments, jet planes and a new $35 million house.

“Just keeping it 1,000, I done had my hands in 25 different pots,” Ross said during the interview. “I been cooking on the stove for a long time. I really been getting money the whole time. When it’s time to make a power play, I will. I’ll spend $100 million. I spent that in the last six months.”

The 22 minute interview was filled with gems for the younger generation, as well as updates on what Ross has been working on lately. Ross didn’t just talk business though; he also discussed his latest collaboration with Meek Mill, who joined Ross in the interview to discuss their single, “Shaq & Kobe.”

“We won already. We playing with what? The house’s money and it’s only one way to explain that or describe that,” Ross said. “It’s too good to be true, which is the name of the project me and Meek Mill will be releasing, “Too Good To Be True.” We’ll give you that ASAP.

As for his spending habits, Ross said he hopes to inspire the next generation and wants them to understand that value and that it has “no limits.”