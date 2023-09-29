TikTok: Adults are buying Barbie dolls for emotional support

As if “Barbie” wasn’t making enough money this summer in theaters, the hit film has inspired some adults to purchase the iconic plastic doll — but not to play with.

Most adults buying Barbies are either collectors or shopping for kids, but thanks to Greta Gerwig’s hit film — and the power of TikTok trends — the Barbie dolls are being used for emotional support.

“We have quite a bit of research that shows the benefits of play for children. But increasingly, we have scientific evidence that play is beneficial for adults as well, especially in the mental health realm,” explained Kristi Flora, a professor of psychology at Franklin College, to CNN.

The “Barbie” movie has brought in over a billion dollars since its release in July. According to Business Insider, Shopify has seen a 56% increase in sales of Barbie dolls as a result of the film.