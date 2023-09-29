BreakingNews
First Trump RICO case defendant takes plea agreement

TikTok: Adults are buying Barbie dolls for emotional support

‘Barbie has empowered women but also made women feel very bad about themselves’
Life
By
56 minutes ago
As if “Barbie” wasn’t making enough money this summer in theaters, the hit film has inspired some adults to purchase the iconic plastic doll — but not to play with.

Most adults buying Barbies are either collectors or shopping for kids, but thanks to Greta Gerwig’s hit film — and the power of TikTok trends — the Barbie dolls are being used for emotional support.

Explore‘Barbie’ smashes opening weekend record

“We have quite a bit of research that shows the benefits of play for children. But increasingly, we have scientific evidence that play is beneficial for adults as well, especially in the mental health realm,” explained Kristi Flora, a professor of psychology at Franklin College, to CNN.

Explore‘Barbie’ movie has some women reconsidering their relationships

The “Barbie” movie has brought in over a billion dollars since its release in July. According to Business Insider, Shopify has seen a 56% increase in sales of Barbie dolls as a result of the film.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

