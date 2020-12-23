Those beloved Coca-Cola polar bears are now in a limited clothing line

Credit: Business Wire

Explore Eat your favorite Chipotle burrito in themed pajamas for the holidays

Coca-Cola is no stranger to partnering with fashion brands.

The Atlanta-based soda brand had its first large fashion push when it teamed with Murjani, a company that managed then-unknown designer Tommy Hilfiger, in the 1980s.

“Coke became a fashion brand based on this equity built over time since the early 1900s.” Coca-Cola’s head of fashion, Kate Dwyer, told Hypebeast in 2019. “Coca-Cola is very democratic. You can get in your corner shop, the grocery store. The brand is everywhere, so ensuring that the fashion that we put out is accessible and appealing to [teens and young adults] is key.”

The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.