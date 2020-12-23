Those beloved Coca-Cola polar bears are now in a limited clothing line

Every year, polar bears sipping a cool bottle of Coca-Cola appear on our televisions around the holidays. Their adorable winter antics regularly steal our hearts and now, they’ve inspired a limited-edition clothing line.
California-based Lifted Research Group, or LRG, will release the LRG for Coca-Cola collection on Dec. 26.
“We are thrilled to collaborate with the Coca-Cola brand. As a streetwear company we are always focused on the forefront of pop culture. Being able to infuse one of the world’s most iconic marks into our designs speaks to this focus. This collection pushes the boundaries in both style and treatment to create a truly memorable drop,” LRG’s SVP of design James Wolfe said in a press release.
The limited clothing line will feature Coke’s classic red hue and the polar bears make an appearance. The full collection includes a windbreaker and fleece set, a pullover fleece hoodie, a short-sleeved T-shirt featuring the Coca-Cola polar bear and a long-sleeve tee with the signature Coca-Cola ribbon.
Visit L-R-G.com for details.
Credit: Business Wire
Coca-Cola is no stranger to partnering with fashion brands.
The Atlanta-based soda brand had its first large fashion push when it teamed with Murjani, a company that managed then-unknown designer Tommy Hilfiger, in the 1980s.
“Coke became a fashion brand based on this equity built over time since the early 1900s.” Coca-Cola’s head of fashion, Kate Dwyer, told Hypebeast in 2019. “Coca-Cola is very democratic. You can get in your corner shop, the grocery store. The brand is everywhere, so ensuring that the fashion that we put out is accessible and appealing to [teens and young adults] is key.”
