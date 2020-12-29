This is how much you need to earn to be middle class in Georgia

“To determine the income it takes for a family to be considered middle class in every state, using one of the wider definitions, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on U.S. family income quintiles from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey,” the website said it its methodology. “We reviewed the lower boundary of the second quintile and the upper boundary of the fourth quintile, representing in total 60% of American families. We adjusted these boundaries for state-level cost of living using regional price parity data for 2018 from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The RPP-adjusted boundaries were defined as the range of income that could be considered middle class in a given state.”

Georgia’s household income range for the middle class is $23,948 – $114,234. The state’s median family income is the 18th lowest in the country at $74,833.