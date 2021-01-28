This is Georgia’s best place to work, according to new ranking

Even in the best of times, many companies struggle to strike the right work/life balance for their employees. There are businesses, however, where employees are satisfied with their salary, office environment and the performance of the company, making them very desirable places to work.
To determine the best company to work for in every state, financial website 24/7 Wall St. used index rankings from career resource site Zippia, using salary, company financial health and diversity of the workforce, among other metrics.
Companies were considered the best to work for only in states where they are headquartered. Data on corporate headquarters, employee counts and founding date came from Zippia and various corporate websites.
“The best companies to work for jobs are often in career fields like technology, oil and gas, law, and health care. It is no coincidence that jobs in these fields tend to pay relatively high wages,” the website wrote. “Successful companies in these sectors can have annual revenues in the billions, which allows the businesses to pay highly sought-after workers top dollar and to provide them great benefits as well.”
Corporate law firm King & Spalding came out on top in Georgia, in large part because of employees’ high salaries. The average worker takes home more than $122,000 per year. The company also has a fairly diverse workforce — 54.5% of workers are women, and nearly half are ethnic minorities, earning the company a 9.8/10 diversity score from Zippia.
The firm, founded in 1885, has 1,927 employees, including former Atlanta U.S. Attorney John Horn; former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates; and Christopher Wray, FBI director under President Donald Trump.