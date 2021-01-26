Analysis: Atlanta cracks top 30 of cities with best work-life balance

Key findings from the analysis include the cities where people spend the most time commuting. New York City has the most employees who spend at least an hour getting to and from work with 27.2%. Three cities in the top 10 — Madison, Wisconson, Lincoln, Nebraska and Omaha, Nebraska — have a low unemployment rate, with Madison coming in at No. 1 for the second year in a row.

Atlanta didn’t make the top 10, but it managed to crack the top 30 on the list.

The Peach State’s capital city tied with St. Louis to come in at No. 29.

Atlanta got a walk score of 48 and has a 1.79% concentration of entertainment establishments. Its October 2020 unemployment rate was 5.7% and the average commute time is 27.8 minutes.

Still, Atlanta faired better on SmartAsset’s list of the best cities to work from home, coming in at No. 13 and tying with Seattle.