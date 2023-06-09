X

This 1999 Georgia quarter is worth $10,000

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago
You might want to check your change jar

Manufacturing errors usually reduce the value of products — often making them completely worthless. Sometimes though — like in the case of some 1999 Georgia state quarters — the error creates a rare collector’s item. The mistakes included on that particular minting have made the coins extremely valuable, with the Georgia quarter selling for as much as $10,000.

For coin collectors, also known as numismatists, the more mistakes made during minting, the more rare — and therefore more valuable — it becomes. Investopedia explains that it’s the rarity of these messed up coins that attracts collectors.

According to the U.S. Coins Guide, the Georgia quarters from 1999 — part of the long-running state quarters series — have several misprinted and “stained” spots on them, which makes the quarters a hot commodity for coin collectors. Five types of 1999 Georgia quarter errors could result in you getting some extra cash. However, there’s only the one created on experimental planchet could give you a major payday.

Explore12-year-old wins Doodle for Google contest

Back in 1999, just as the state quarters series was starting, the U.S. mint was also experimenting with a new metal alloy for coins. While this new, pale gold alloy was eventually used for the Sacagawea dollar coins, officials tested it on several batches of state quarters. They ultimately decided to stick to the traditional copper-nickel alloy for the quarters, but the experimental batches were released to the public somehow.

In addition to the Georgia quarters, the new alloy was also used to produce some Delaware quarters — one of which sold in 2007 for $3,450 — and some Pennsylvania quarters — one of those sold for $9,775.

As for the Georgia quarter that’s worth up to $10,000, here’s what to look for:

  • It was minted in 1999
  • It has a golden or greenish color, similar to Sacagawea dollars
  • It appears thicker than a normal quarter
  • It lacks the copper (orange-colored) stripe on the edge of the coin
  • It lacks some or all of the edge reeding
ExploreTeyana Taylor’s Air Jordan collection sells out in record time

Over a billion Georgia quarters have been produced, so finding one of the estimated few hundred made from the golden allow will be tricky. But there are other Georgia quarters with minting mistakes hat make them more valuable that 25 cents.

  • Double die quarters sell for $3-$15
  • Off-center stamped quarters can sell for $150 a piece

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Search for ineligible voters ends up verifying most of them in Fulton3h ago

Food stamp payments late for thousands of Georgians
3h ago

Georgia tax take down in May, but another healthy surplus likely
37m ago

Credit: AP

Southern Baptists face issues including women in pulpit, sex abuse reform
5h ago

Credit: AP

Southern Baptists face issues including women in pulpit, sex abuse reform
5h ago

Credit: File photo

South Fulton shooting victim dies after knocking on neighbor’s door for help
1h ago
The Latest

3 common triggers that could be making your allergies worse
28m ago
Solitude is not loneliness, isolation or social rejection. It can be a positive state of...
1h ago
Minimize risks from wildfire smoke with these tips
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what's next
2h ago
LISTEN: The Georgia GOP convention is a Trump-fueled battle for the party’s soul
7h ago
Braves stack broadcast booth with Hall of Famers for finale vs. Mets
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top