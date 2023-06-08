Teyana Taylor’s Air Jordan collection sells out in record time

While singer and actress Teyana Taylor has been busy this year coaching Summer Walker for her latest show — Taylor somehow found time to add ‘shoe designer’ to her titles with a new Air Jordan shoe.

The collaboration called the Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “A Rose From Harlem” sneaker, was debuted in a series of Instagram posts featuring Taylor, her mother, and her two daughters.

The shoe, colored with red, brown, yellow, green and rose accents sold for over $300 and sold out within a few minutes, according to ESSENCE. Taylor gifted her fans with a commercial of her collection that features Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, DJ Khaled and more in what’s describe as a “love letter for Harlem.”

“Dreams and fairytales are more realistic than the mind perceives it be. A tangible dream is simply a non-fictional fairytale. As a dreamer, I was often afraid to join life’s magic on the dance floor until I truly started believing myself. Growing up, I was not the typical girl or kid, for that matter. I knew life had more to offer,” Taylor captioned her Instagram post.

The “A Thousand and One” actress has ventured into many avenues aside from being a musician and dancer. The latest collaboration with Nike isn’t her first time having her hand in the apparel world. In 2021 she took on the role as creative director for PrettyLittleThing.

While her shoe for now is sold out, her street and sport apparel collection that gives an early-2000s New York aesthetic is still available with pricing ranging from $60 - $175.