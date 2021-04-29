ajc logo
X

These new movies, TV shows are coming to Netflix in May

Netflix Reveals Entire 2021 Film Lineup.With movie premieres remaining up in the air due to the pandemic, Netflix decided to drop the names of every film they’ll release this year.From a Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed musical to superhero movies, here are some of the new titles heading to Netflix in 2021.'Malcolm & Marie' (February 5) , Starring Zendaya and John David Washington.'Moxie', Directed by Amy Poehler.'The Kissing Booth 3', Starring Joey King and Jacob Elordi.'Thunder Force', Starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer.'tick, tick...BOOM!', Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.'To All The Boys: Always and Forever', Starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo

Life | 1 hour ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The summer will soon be here and before long, we’ll be spending even more time outdoors.

Before then, though, you’ll probably want to have a movie night or watch a new TV show on your lunch break. Thankfully, Netflix has unveiled a full lineup of programs coming to the platform in May.

ExploreCatch these movies and TV shows before they leave Netflix in May

Starting May 1, you can watch Michael J. Fox in the “Back to the Future” film series. Start part 2 of “Selena: The Series” on May 4 and by the end of the month, you’ll be able to stream several Netflix original films, animes and documentaries.

Here’s a full list of what’s coming to Netflix from Pop Culture.

May 1

Aliens Stole My Body

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5

Angelina Ballerina: Season 6

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barney and Friends: Season 13

Barney and Friends: Season 14

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

Scarface

SITTING IN LIMBO

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland

May 2

Hoarders: Season 11

May 4

The Clovehitch Killer

Selena: The Series: Part 2

Trash Truck: Season 2

ExploreYou can binge more than 70 Netflix original movies this year

May 5

Framing John DeLorean

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness

May 6

Dead Man Down

May 7

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2

Jupiter’s Legacy

Milestone

Monster

May 11

Money, Explained

May 12

Dance of the Forty One

Oxygen

The Upshaws

May 13

Castlevania: Season 4

Layer Cake

May 14

Ferry

Haunted: Season 3

I Am All Girls

Jungle Beat: The Movie

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2

Move to Heaven

The Strange House

The Woman in the Window

May 16

Sleight

May 18

Sardar Ka Grandson

May 19

The Last Days

Sabotage

Small Town Crime

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2

May 20

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

May 21

Army of the Dead

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3

The Neighbor: Season 2

May 22

Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live At Abbey Road Studios

May 25

Home

May 26

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Nail Bomber: Manhunt

May 27

Black Space

Blue Miracle

Eden

Soy Rada: Serendipity

May 28

Dog Gone Trouble

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2

The Kominsky Method: Season 3

May 31

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top