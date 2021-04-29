These new movies, TV shows are coming to Netflix in May

The summer will soon be here and before long, we’ll be spending even more time outdoors.
Before then, though, you’ll probably want to have a movie night or watch a new TV show on your lunch break. Thankfully, Netflix has unveiled a full lineup of programs coming to the platform in May.
Starting May 1, you can watch Michael J. Fox in the “Back to the Future” film series. Start part 2 of “Selena: The Series” on May 4 and by the end of the month, you’ll be able to stream several Netflix original films, animes and documentaries.
Here’s a full list of what’s coming to Netflix from Pop Culture.
May 1
Aliens Stole My Body
Angelina Ballerina: Season 5
Angelina Ballerina: Season 6
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barney and Friends: Season 13
Barney and Friends: Season 14
Best of the Best
Dead Again in Tombstone
Due Date
Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Green Zone
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
JT LeRoy
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Mystic River
Never Back Down
Notting Hill
Open Season
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
S.M.A.R.T Chase
Scarface
SITTING IN LIMBO
Stargate
State of Play
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Lovely Bones
The Pelican Brief
The Sweetest Thing
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Under Siege
Waist Deep
Your Highness
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zombieland
May 2
Hoarders: Season 11
May 4
The Clovehitch Killer
Selena: The Series: Part 2
Trash Truck: Season 2
May 5
Framing John DeLorean
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness
May 6
Dead Man Down
May 7
Girl from Nowhere: Season 2
Jupiter’s Legacy
Milestone
Monster
May 11
Money, Explained
May 12
Dance of the Forty One
Oxygen
The Upshaws
May 13
Castlevania: Season 4
Layer Cake
May 14
Ferry
Haunted: Season 3
I Am All Girls
Jungle Beat: The Movie
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2
Move to Heaven
The Strange House
The Woman in the Window
May 16
Sleight
May 18
Sardar Ka Grandson
May 19
The Last Days
Sabotage
Small Town Crime
Who Killed Sara?: Season 2
May 20
Hating Peter Tatchell
Special: Season 2
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
May 21
Army of the Dead
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3
The Neighbor: Season 2
May 22
Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live At Abbey Road Studios
May 25
Home
May 26
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
Nail Bomber: Manhunt
May 27
Black Space
Blue Miracle
Eden
Soy Rada: Serendipity
May 28
Dog Gone Trouble
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2
The Kominsky Method: Season 3
May 31
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties