Catch these movies and TV shows before they leave Netflix in May

In its official explanation of the decision, Netflix said it was going to pursue “different marketing promotions.

Life | 32 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

May’s arrival means we’re closer to summer but, it also means a new round of titles will be leaving Netflix.

Among them are the LL Cool J and Gabrielle Union-starring rom-com “Deliver Us from Eva,” season 10 of the A&E reality series “Hoarders” and all episodes of the British crime TV series “Sherlock.”

Here’s a full list from Fox News of all the movies, TV shows and other programming exiting Netflix beginning May 1.

May 1

Hoarders: Season 10

May 3

War Horse

May 5

Hangman

May 6

City of God: 10 Years Later

Lockout

May 7

The Chosen Ones

House at the End of the Street

May 10

Quartet

May 14

Sherlock: Series 1-4

May 18

Trumbo

May 29

American Crime: Seasons 1-3

My Week with Marilyn

The One I Love

May 31

50 First Dates

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

The Blair Witch Project

Brokeback Mountain

The Boy

Deliver Us from Eva

The Help

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Julie & Julia

Marauders

Milk

Miracle

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption

Soul Surfer

Striptease

Waiting...

