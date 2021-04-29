Catch these movies and TV shows before they leave Netflix in May

May’s arrival means we’re closer to summer but, it also means a new round of titles will be leaving Netflix.
Among them are the LL Cool J and Gabrielle Union-starring rom-com “Deliver Us from Eva,” season 10 of the A&E reality series “Hoarders” and all episodes of the British crime TV series “Sherlock.”
Here’s a full list from Fox News of all the movies, TV shows and other programming exiting Netflix beginning May 1.
May 1
Hoarders: Season 10
May 3
War Horse
May 5
Hangman
May 6
City of God: 10 Years Later
Lockout
May 7
The Chosen Ones
House at the End of the Street
May 10
Quartet
May 14
Sherlock: Series 1-4
May 18
Trumbo
May 29
American Crime: Seasons 1-3
My Week with Marilyn
The One I Love
May 31
50 First Dates
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
The Blair Witch Project
Brokeback Mountain
The Boy
Deliver Us from Eva
The Help
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Julie & Julia
Marauders
Milk
Miracle
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior
The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption
Soul Surfer
Striptease
Waiting...