Catch these movies, docuseries and shows on Netflix in July

Netflix is serving up some educational fun with its new animated series , "We the People".The animated show, which viewers can stream starting on July 4, .features 10 episodic music videos that each address a different U.S. civics topic, .like taxes and voting to the concept of checks and balances.After the trailer for the series premiered this week, many YouTube users are comparing it to "Schoolhouse Rock," .an animated series of musical educational short films that was originally released in the 1970s.The Netflix series features a star-studded cast, including singers H.E.R., Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Lambert, and Janelle Monáe. .Executive producers include former president and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama