X

These movies and shows are leaving Netflix in April

5 fun facts about Eddie Murphy.Here are five fun facts about the comedian.1. He is one of the highest-grossing actors in the U.S. .2. Murphy doesn’t read reviews.3. He can also sing and has singles of his own, “Party All the Time” and “Put Your Mouth On Me.”.4. Murphy became the only person to host "Saturday Night Live" while also being a regular cast member.5. His first HBO stand-up special was "Eddie Murphy Delirious."

Life | 1 hour ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A new month means more movies and TV shows will no longer be streaming on Netflix.

Among the titles that will no longer be available are season 9 of the Lifetime reality TV series “Married at First Sight,” and Eddie Murphy’s first HBO comedy special, “Delirious.” Family films “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” and “17 Again” will also leave the streamer.

See below for a full list of titles that you’ll have to catch by April 30, as obtained by MarketWatch.

ExploreDolly Parton concert and more are coming to Netflix in April

April 2

Honey: Rise Up and Dance

April 4

Backfire

April 11

Time Trap

April 12

Married at First Sight: Season 9

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1

April 13

Antidote

April 14

Eddie Murphy: Delirious

The New Romantic

Once Upon a Time in London

Thor: Tales of Asgard

April 15

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant

April 19

Carol

The Vatican Tapes

April 20

The Last Resort

April 21

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3

April 22

Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4

April 23

Mirror Mirror

ExploreYou can binge more than 70 Netflix original movies this year

April 24

Django Unchained

April 26

The Sapphires

April 27

The Car

Doom

April 28

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

April 30

17 Again

Blackfish

Can’t Hardly Wait

Den of Thieves

How to Be a Latin Lover

I Am Legend

Jumping the Broom

Kingdom: Seasons 1-3

Knock Knock

Palm Trees in the Snow

Platoon

Runaway Bride

Snowpiercer

The Green Hornet

The Indian in the Cupboard

Waiting

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.