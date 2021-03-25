These movies and shows are leaving Netflix in April

A new month means more movies and TV shows will no longer be streaming on Netflix.
Among the titles that will no longer be available are season 9 of the Lifetime reality TV series “Married at First Sight,” and Eddie Murphy’s first HBO comedy special, “Delirious.” Family films “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” and “17 Again” will also leave the streamer.
See below for a full list of titles that you’ll have to catch by April 30, as obtained by MarketWatch.
April 2
Honey: Rise Up and Dance
April 4
Backfire
April 11
Time Trap
April 12
Married at First Sight: Season 9
Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1
April 13
Antidote
April 14
Eddie Murphy: Delirious
The New Romantic
Once Upon a Time in London
Thor: Tales of Asgard
April 15
Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant
April 19
Carol
The Vatican Tapes
April 20
The Last Resort
April 21
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3
April 22
Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4
April 23
Mirror Mirror
April 24
Django Unchained
April 26
The Sapphires
April 27
The Car
Doom
April 28
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
April 30
17 Again
Blackfish
Can’t Hardly Wait
Den of Thieves
How to Be a Latin Lover
I Am Legend
Jumping the Broom
Kingdom: Seasons 1-3
Knock Knock
Palm Trees in the Snow
Platoon
Runaway Bride
Snowpiercer
The Green Hornet
The Indian in the Cupboard
Waiting