Dolly Parton concert and more are coming to Netflix in April

The highly-anticipated “Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute,” a concert that was filmed before the 2019 Grammys, will be arriving on the service April 7. Jamie Foxx’s new series, “Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!,” which is inspired by his relationship with daughter Corinne Foxx, is also joining the streamer. The show is executive produced by the father-daughter pair.

It’s not all sitcoms and concerts, either. Starting April 28, “Headspace Guide to Sleep” will teach you about how mindfulness can improve your slumber.