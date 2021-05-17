ajc logo
X

These Atlanta students have each won $2,500 National Merit Scholarships

What is the National Merit Scholarship Program?.The National Merit Scholarship Program was created to identify and honor American youth scholars and urge them to hone their abilities to the greatest extent.National Merit Scholarships are awarded to program finalists and special scholarships are awarded to other high-performing participants who meet a corporate sponsor's eligibility criteria.The program came from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC), which was established in 1955.Scholarship winners are chosen based on their abilities, skills, extracurricular accomplishments and potential for success during and after college.Approximately 1.5 million high school students enter the program each year

Life | 1 hour ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia has no shortage of scholars, and the dozens of students who won the 2021 National Merit Scholarship show just that.

Last week, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the winners of the $2,500 scholarship. A press release said 2,500 Merit Scholars were chosen from some 16,000 finalists in this year’s National Merit Scholarship Program.

ExploreGwinnett County high school wins grant for robotics

“National Merit $2500 Scholarship winners are the Finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors,” the press release said.

In Georgia, Patch reported 73 Georgia high schoolers received the scholarship. Nine of those students are Atlanta high school seniors:

  • Anthony Salazar Gutierrez - Pace Academy
  • Dana A. Richie - Henry W. Grady High School
  • Emilie A. Jacobus - North Atlanta High School
  • Julia E. Rhee - The Westminster Schools
  • Kiran K. Gadde - The Westminster Schools
  • Laura F. Romig - Pace Academy
  • Meredith C. Salzinger - Paideia School
  • Sechan Tak - Henry W. Grady High School
  • Vinson Nunn Martin - Paideia School
ExploreAtlanta one of the best U.S. cities in which to start a career

The scholars were chosen from a panel of college admissions officers and high school counselors. The committee appraised ample information submitted by finalists and their high schools. It included their academic record, Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) test scores, participation and leadership in school and community activities, a finalist essay and a recommendation from a high school administrator.

Beginning in October 2019, more than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools took the PSAT/NMSQT. This served as an initial screen of program entrants.

From there, the highest-scoring participants in each state were named semifinalists last fall. Around 17,000 semifinalists could continue in the competition. Ultimately, the 2021 program had around 7,500 finalists who can earn the “Merit Scholar” title. In total, they can receive almost $30 million in college scholarships.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top