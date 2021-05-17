These Atlanta students have each won $2,500 National Merit Scholarships

The scholars were chosen from a panel of college admissions officers and high school counselors. The committee appraised ample information submitted by finalists and their high schools. It included their academic record, Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) test scores, participation and leadership in school and community activities, a finalist essay and a recommendation from a high school administrator.

Beginning in October 2019, more than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools took the PSAT/NMSQT. This served as an initial screen of program entrants.

From there, the highest-scoring participants in each state were named semifinalists last fall. Around 17,000 semifinalists could continue in the competition. Ultimately, the 2021 program had around 7,500 finalists who can earn the “Merit Scholar” title. In total, they can receive almost $30 million in college scholarships.