These are Georgia’s top baby names for 2022

To help in the decision, names.org released their “Predicted Top 10 Names of 2022″ this week, based on data from the Social Security Administration and user interest on their website. They also revealed a list of “Georgia’s Top Baby Names.”

Explore Mindfulness games to help your child calm down

Even though the names on the list are a prediction, the site says they have historically proven accurate. “In past years, our predictions have proven to be some of the most accurate (if not the most accurate) name predictions online. From 2018 to 2020, 95% of our predictions top 10 lists were in the actual top 10 once official numbers were released.”