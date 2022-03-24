ajc logo
These are Georgia’s top baby names for 2022

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Choosing a baby name can be a difficult decision for parents-to-be.

To help in the decision, names.org released their “Predicted Top 10 Names of 2022″ this week, based on data from the Social Security Administration and user interest on their website. They also revealed a list of “Georgia’s Top Baby Names.”

Even though the names on the list are a prediction, the site says they have historically proven accurate. “In past years, our predictions have proven to be some of the most accurate (if not the most accurate) name predictions online. From 2018 to 2020, 95% of our predictions top 10 lists were in the actual top 10 once official numbers were released.”

Liam is the most popular boy’s name in Georgia, followed by Noah and Elijah, with Jackson being a new addition. Six of Georgia’s Top 10 boys’ names are also on the national Top 10 list, with John, Asher, Jackson and Aiden being the only four unique to Georgia.

For girls, Ava, Olivia and Amelia top the Georgia list, with Nova joining the list for the first time this year. Eight of Georgia’s Top 10 girls’ names are also on the national Top 10 list; the two names unique to Georgia are Harper and Nova.

10 most popular predicted names for girls nationwide in 2022:

  1. Olivia
  2. Emma
  3. Charlotte
  4. Amelia
  5. Sophia
  6. Ava
  7. Isabella
  8. Mia
  9. Evelyn
  10. Luna

10 most popular predicted names for boys nationwide in 2022:

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Oliver
  4. Elijah
  5. William
  6. James
  7. Benjamin
  8. Henry
  9. Lucas
  10. Alexander

How does that compare with Georgia?

In Georgia’s Top 10 for girls, many of the same names appear, but in a different order.

  1. Ava
  2. Olivia
  3. Amelia
  4. Charlotte
  5. Emma
  6. Isabella
  7. Harper
  8. Evelyn
  9. Nova
  10. Sophia

For the boys, the Top 10 names for Georgia were:

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. Elijah
  4. William
  5. James
  6. John
  7. Asher
  8. Oliver
  9. Jackson
  10. Aiden

2022′s predicted top names are a far cry from the top-ranking names in Georgia from 1880 to 1992, which included Emory, Grady, Horace, Myrtice, Willie and Lucile.

