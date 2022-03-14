Mindfulness games to help your child calm down

The chance of a child falling asleep after this exercise is high. Have them grab their favorite stuffed animal and lay on the ground. Place the stuffed animal on their belly and have them close their eyes. The next step is to take a deep breath in and out — slowly, so the animal doesn’t fall off their belly. This will help them focus the anger or anxiety into something else while implementing deep breathing techniques.

To regain focus

Whether it’s one child or a classroom full of kids, getting them to focus can be a struggle. There are a few fun exercises that can happen at any moment during the day to help refocus their attention back to you or the task at hand.

The balancing act

Get in a circle if there’s more than one child, or just stand facing one another. Have them mimic your movement as you slowly balance on one foot then switch to the other. To make the game more fun, introduce a prize at the end, maybe a few more minutes of play time at school, or letting them pick a movie for movie night at home. This exercise not only helps them focus on their balance but on the prize at the end.

The snow globe

Mindfulness expert Susan Kaiser Greenland shared one of her many tricks to help children calm down and verbally communicate what they’re feeling. In this video, she demonstrates shaking a snow globe and having the child watch intently as the flakes fall to the bottom.

For extra energy

Kids don’t have an on or off switch. Sometimes they get bursts of energy out of no where. It’s important to channel that energy instead to avoid them lashing out. Trying these exercises allows them to be silly while channeling that energy into something productive.

Shake if off

Shaking it off is an exercise that’s exactly what it sounds like. Standing upright, with your feet planted on the floor, shake your body to get all the jitters out. To make it even more fun, you can grab something to signal to the child when to move and when to stop.

Simons says

Almost every child has played this game one way or another while growing up. The game is classic for making people be quiet, because they have to focus on “Simon” and do what he says. When children are a little too rambunctious, a quick game of Simon says is fun and will instantly grab their attention.