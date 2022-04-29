The perfect saint for Mother’s Day

Mary had hardships right from the start, when the only place she could give birth was a stable. Later, she and Joseph frantically fled to Egypt with the baby to escape the bloodthirsty King Herod, who was killing baby boys to protect his future power.

We know she was poor, because when she and Joseph took the baby to the temple, they brought an offering of doves or pigeons, rather than a lamb, which was more expensive. She surely left feeling sad, because a prophet said, “You yourself a sword will pierce,” words she would understand much later.

She suffered every mother’s nightmare, when she couldn’t find her child for three days on a journey. When she and Joseph found him, she told the boy they’d searched for him “in great anxiety.” Mary’s last words in Scripture occur at a wedding feast, when the wine ran out and she asked Jesus to provide it. She then advised the wine stewards, “Do whatever he tells you,” which are words to live by!

The sword of sorrow pierced her heart, when she stood by helplessly, watching her son dying on the cross. Jesus lovingly entrusted her to the Apostle John’s care by saying to him, “Behold thy mother.” Many Christians believe she then became our mother too. On Mother’s Day, she is a glorious example of selfless love and endless devotion to God.

Lorraine’s email address is lorrainevmurray@yahoo.com.