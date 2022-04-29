The perfect saint for Mother’s Day

She appears in thousands of paintings and icons, worldwide. The early Christians included her image in the frescoes they drew in the catacombs. She is associated with many flowers, including the rose, the lily, marigolds, periwinkles and the lady’s slipper. She is considered the greatest saint of all, and many Christians are deeply devoted to her. And with Mother’s Day approaching, Mary’s story speaks to mothers everywhere.
Historians estimate that Mary was about 13, when her life changed drastically. She knew the stories in the Jewish scriptures, including the prophecy about a virgin bearing a son, and had heard of miracles, like manna falling from heaven. Still, it’s one thing to believe in miracles, but quite another to star in one.
Mary’s miracle began when she was visited by an angel, who said she would conceive a child, to be called “Son of the Most High.” She knew the facts of life, and wondered how this could happen, since she was a virgin. Rather than argue, though, she bowed to God’s will by saying, “May it be done to me according to your word.”
The angel also said her cousin Elizabeth was six months pregnant, despite her advanced age. In today’s world, Mary would have texted her cousin immediately, but instead she rushed “in haste” to see her. The little one in Elizabeth’s womb – who grew up to be John the Baptist – leaped for joy upon encountering Mary’s unborn baby. Mary responded poetically to express her own joy: “My soul proclaims the greatness of the Lord…the Mighty One has done great things for me, and holy is his name.”
She gave the glory to God, rather than herself, and also predicted the future: “From now on will all ages call me blessed.” She was correct, since she has been called the Blessed Virgin Mary by Christians throughout the ages. She is not worshiped, since that praise is given to God alone, but she is dearly loved.
Mary had hardships right from the start, when the only place she could give birth was a stable. Later, she and Joseph frantically fled to Egypt with the baby to escape the bloodthirsty King Herod, who was killing baby boys to protect his future power.
We know she was poor, because when she and Joseph took the baby to the temple, they brought an offering of doves or pigeons, rather than a lamb, which was more expensive. She surely left feeling sad, because a prophet said, “You yourself a sword will pierce,” words she would understand much later.
She suffered every mother’s nightmare, when she couldn’t find her child for three days on a journey. When she and Joseph found him, she told the boy they’d searched for him “in great anxiety.” Mary’s last words in Scripture occur at a wedding feast, when the wine ran out and she asked Jesus to provide it. She then advised the wine stewards, “Do whatever he tells you,” which are words to live by!
The sword of sorrow pierced her heart, when she stood by helplessly, watching her son dying on the cross. Jesus lovingly entrusted her to the Apostle John’s care by saying to him, “Behold thy mother.” Many Christians believe she then became our mother too. On Mother’s Day, she is a glorious example of selfless love and endless devotion to God.
