‘The Mulligan’ and God’s second chances

“The son started his speech: ‘Father, I’ve sinned against God, I’ve sinned before you; I don’t deserve to be called your son ever again.’”

But the father wasn’t listening. He was calling to the servants, ‘Quick. Bring a clean set of clothes and dress him. Put the family ring on his finger and sandals on his feet. Then get a prize-winning heifer and roast it. We’re going to feast! We’re going to have a wonderful time! My son is here — given up for dead and now alive! Given up for lost and now found!’”

Perhaps Jesus’ most well-known parable is the story of the Prodigal son. It is found in the 15th chapter of the gospel of Luke, as Jesus shares the parable as an illustration of God’s long-suffering love for his children. It is a story that beautifully portrays God’s unmerited grace and his willingness to give us second chances.

I thought about this treasured parable while watching the premiere of the new movie “The Mulligan,” which will be released in theaters for two nights only on April 18 and 19.

I attended the red-carpet premiere in Augusta during Masters week, where I had the privilege of interviewing, among others, director Michael O. Sajbel and the talented cast: the legendary Pat Boone and leading actor Eric Close.

The movie’s beautiful scenery and references to the popular game will undoubtedly entertain the audience. But it is the story behind the story that grants the film well-deserved praise.

Based on the popular book by Ken Blanchard and Wally Armstrong, “The Mulligan” serves as an inspiring reminder that second chances are only one shot away from those who reach out to God for forgiveness and grace.

In the story, Paul McAlister (Eric Close) is a successful businessman whose company is growing expediently at the expense of his family relationships. Like many of us today, he lost perspective of what is truly important in life. His disregard for his family cost him his most important relationships. In short, McAlister was a prodigal son who needed a do-over — or a “Mulligan.”

Golf lovers know the term well — a Mulligan is a second try after your first shot has gone awry. And McAlister gets his second chance when he encounters the “Old Pro” (Pat Boone), who points the businessman toward what truly matters in life while gently leading him to find the relentless love of God, who offers us “the ultimate mulligan” in Jesus Christ.

It is a story relatable to everyone who has ever needed a second chance — prodigal sons and daughters who often lose perspective of priorities and “squander their father’s fortune” with temporary and ultimately unsatisfying things.

But thank God for grace! Indeed, God’s perpetual invitation to reconcile and give us a second chance is the ultimate Mulligan to everyone who believes.

Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, author, blogger, podcaster and international speaker. For speaking engagements and comments, email pholbrook@soaringwithHim.com.