The message that changed my life

I turned the pages and there it was — the message I’d been seeking. It had been written 23 years before his death, when he was approaching the age when his father had died. “Dear Lo, If it should ever be necessary for you to paw through this book (i.e., if something has happened to me and I don’t mean I got stuck at the Farmer’s Market indefinitely) ... know that, regardless of what may have happened, I was given the best years of my life by you. Please go on with things the best you can ... there will always be wonder and joy in living. Keep that always in mind, and know that I love you dearly.”

I took that message to heart. Seeking wonder and joy in the small events of everyday life has helped me endure the years without him. Each day I seek God in the wonders of the natural world — fat mockingbirds at the feeder, fancy butterflies dancing on flowers, the communion-wafer full moon. On my daily walks, I take videos of honey bees gathering nectar, furry caterpillars on the sidewalk, elusive grasshoppers.