‘The Chosen’ - Season 3 premieres

I have attended numerous Red-Carpet premieres of faith-based movies for the past decade. This week’s “Teal Carpet” event at the Fox Theatre for the release of season 3 of the TV series “The Chosen” was perhaps the most crowded one I’ve ever covered.
It’s no wonder. The historical drama series, directed and co-written by filmmaker Dallas Jenkins, has become an international blockbuster, its episodes gathering over 400 million views worldwide. It has been translated into over 60 languages and was the No. 4 searched show across Roku in 2021.
The series by Angel Studios, a streaming media company that uses equity and traditional crowdfunding to finance its projects, quickly became the most successful fan-funded entertainment product in history.
The incredible success of the series, released in 2019, has taken many by surprise. But as “The Chosen” continues to break records and make headlines with the launch of season 3 in theaters this weekend, one can easily understand its outstanding accomplishments.
Yes, there have been many movies portraying the life of Jesus through the years. But the first multi-season series featuring the life and ministry of the Messiah focuses more intently on the people who encountered him and his impact on their lives. It features the humanity of Jesus and his followers in a way that uniquely relates to 21st-century believers.
As season 3 launches, Jenkins promises remarkable, more profound experiences: “The theme of season 3 is ‘Come to me, all you who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest.’ The honeymoon phase is over, and now the characters all have to deal with the costs and occasional confusions of following the Messiah.”
Supervised by biblical scholars from three different sectors of the Christian faith, the writers took measured creative liberties, expanding the biblical account to convey the Savior’s impact on first-century Jews and Gentiles. Unsurprisingly, the writing has brought about some harsh criticism and accusations since the writers naturally expanded the script to include certain scenes and words not found in the biblical account. In response to the critics, Jenkins held a 45-minute social media Livestream in May 2021, where he emotionally addressed the issues:
“The Chosen” is “not a verse-by-verse reenactment of the biblical narrative,” he said, but instead a “historical, character drama that is inspired by the Bible.” He continued: “We take Bible stories, we work our way backward to add the context, to add backstory: Some of it is historical, some of it is cultural, some of it is artistic imagination. All of it is intended to support the character and intentions of the Gospels.”
I find myself growing increasingly distressed by Christian leaders and churchgoers who continually look for ways to discredit God’s (sometimes) unorthodox methods to proclaim his kingdom. I have watched the first two seasons and the premiere of season 3, and I am yet to agree with those who say that this project promotes heresy or blasphemy.
There is no question that there will be flaws. And yes, there may be people involved in this project who are not of the traditional Christian faith. But that does not mean that “The Chosen” is not being used to proclaim the gospel truth to people who would otherwise never open a Bible or step foot into a church. Not to mention, it is bringing fresh light to the humanity of Christ in ways that believers may often forget.
As for me, I vehemently echo the words of the apostle Paul in the first chapter of his letter to the Philippian church when news of a sector of carnal “preachers” reached his prison cell:
“But what does it matter? The important thing is that in every way, whether from false motives or true, Christ is preached. And because of this, I rejoice.”
