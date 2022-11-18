‘The Chosen’ - Season 3 premieres

As season 3 launches, Jenkins promises remarkable, more profound experiences: “The theme of season 3 is ‘Come to me, all you who are weary and heavy-laden, and I will give you rest.’ The honeymoon phase is over, and now the characters all have to deal with the costs and occasional confusions of following the Messiah.”

Supervised by biblical scholars from three different sectors of the Christian faith, the writers took measured creative liberties, expanding the biblical account to convey the Savior’s impact on first-century Jews and Gentiles. Unsurprisingly, the writing has brought about some harsh criticism and accusations since the writers naturally expanded the script to include certain scenes and words not found in the biblical account. In response to the critics, Jenkins held a 45-minute social media Livestream in May 2021, where he emotionally addressed the issues:

“The Chosen” is “not a verse-by-verse reenactment of the biblical narrative,” he said, but instead a “historical, character drama that is inspired by the Bible.” He continued: “We take Bible stories, we work our way backward to add the context, to add backstory: Some of it is historical, some of it is cultural, some of it is artistic imagination. All of it is intended to support the character and intentions of the Gospels.”

I find myself growing increasingly distressed by Christian leaders and churchgoers who continually look for ways to discredit God’s (sometimes) unorthodox methods to proclaim his kingdom. I have watched the first two seasons and the premiere of season 3, and I am yet to agree with those who say that this project promotes heresy or blasphemy.

There is no question that there will be flaws. And yes, there may be people involved in this project who are not of the traditional Christian faith. But that does not mean that “The Chosen” is not being used to proclaim the gospel truth to people who would otherwise never open a Bible or step foot into a church. Not to mention, it is bringing fresh light to the humanity of Christ in ways that believers may often forget.

As for me, I vehemently echo the words of the apostle Paul in the first chapter of his letter to the Philippian church when news of a sector of carnal “preachers” reached his prison cell:

“But what does it matter? The important thing is that in every way, whether from false motives or true, Christ is preached. And because of this, I rejoice.”

