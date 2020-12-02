Over half a million lights twinkle at dazzling Jekyll Island display

Who says you can’t celebrate the holidays on an island?
Now through Jan. 3, Holly Jolly Jekyll is hosting festive activities and events on Jekyll Island.
More than half a million lights are on display around the island off the coast of the Peach State.
“We’ll be the brightest isle on the coast and our guests can enjoy seeing all of the lights every night in two ways, through a self-guided driving tour or our open-air trolley tour,” an email from the event said. “The self-guided tour allows guests to view the lights by driving the route themselves, with a light map available on our website. The open-air trolley tour is available on select nights throughout the season and provides a unique experience where the whole family can sit back and relax, enjoy complimentary beverages and more.”
Covered in over 35,000 lights, the Great Tree has more lights per square foot than the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City. Along Shell road, visitors can glimpse the Twelve Days of Christmas light displays from the Great Dunes Beach Park to the Historic District.
The tour, which is offered through the Mosaic, Jekyll Island Museum, will continue to follow COVID-19 precautions and guidelines. Among them are contactless online ticket purchases, social distancing and reduced tour occupancy.
In addition to the holiday lights, Holly Jolly Jekyll also offers activities such as mini-golf in Peppermint Land, cookie decorating with Santa, the Holly Jolly Jekyll Parade and a drive-in movie screening of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
Jekyll Island is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for safety to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Guests shouldn’t travel if they feel sick and they should wear masks in public and maintain a distance of at least six feet between themselves and others.
Nov. 27-Jan. 3
Jekyll Island
Jekyll Island Guest Information Center: 901 Downing Musgrove Parkway, Jekyll Island