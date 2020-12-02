Over half a million lights twinkle at dazzling Jekyll Island display

“We’ll be the brightest isle on the coast and our guests can enjoy seeing all of the lights every night in two ways, through a self-guided driving tour or our open-air trolley tour,” an email from the event said. “The self-guided tour allows guests to view the lights by driving the route themselves, with a light map available on our website. The open-air trolley tour is available on select nights throughout the season and provides a unique experience where the whole family can sit back and relax, enjoy complimentary beverages and more.”

Covered in over 35,000 lights, the Great Tree has more lights per square foot than the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City. Along Shell road, visitors can glimpse the Twelve Days of Christmas light displays from the Great Dunes Beach Park to the Historic District.