The Atlanta Journal-Constitution pays tribute to nurses with live-stream awards ceremony

The event will feature the region’s top 10 nurses who received Atlanta Journal-Constitution Nursing Excellence awards. An independent panel of judges chose these nurses from more than 1,000 nominations sent in by patients, families, colleagues, and supervisors. Hear stories of how they made a positive difference to others.

Also honored will be the 2021 Nurse Leadership Award recipient, sponsored by Mercer University, and chosen from 47 nominations.

Keynote speaker Christina (Christy) Dempsey will address self-compassion for nursing.

Dempsey is chief nursing officer and president of clinical excellence for the health care company Press Ganey. She speaks and publishes nationally and internationally on numerous health care topics, including nursing and patient care.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Editor Kevin G. Riley and former WSB-TV anchor and media personality Monica Pearson will host the ceremony.

Sponsors include Northside Hospital, Mercer University and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Register for free at AJC.com/CN.

