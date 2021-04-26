The Atlanta Journal-Constitution pays tribute to nurses with live-stream awards ceremony

Nurses are getting the world’s applause in our battle with COVID-19, but they earned our respect long before the pandemic.
These frontline workers are the heart and soul of our communities, providing compassionate care and putting others before themselves.
Here’s an opportunity to salute them for their numerous acts of bravery and service.
Join in a live-stream special ceremony to honor nurses, hosted by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday, May 11, from noon until 1 p.m.
In recognition of National Nurses Week (May 6-12), The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s 16th Annual Celebrating Nurses Awards will once again pay tribute to these healthcare heroes.
The event will feature the region’s top 10 nurses who received Atlanta Journal-Constitution Nursing Excellence awards. An independent panel of judges chose these nurses from more than 1,000 nominations sent in by patients, families, colleagues, and supervisors. Hear stories of how they made a positive difference to others.
Also honored will be the 2021 Nurse Leadership Award recipient, sponsored by Mercer University, and chosen from 47 nominations.
Keynote speaker Christina (Christy) Dempsey will address self-compassion for nursing.
Dempsey is chief nursing officer and president of clinical excellence for the health care company Press Ganey. She speaks and publishes nationally and internationally on numerous health care topics, including nursing and patient care.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Editor Kevin G. Riley and former WSB-TV anchor and media personality Monica Pearson will host the ceremony.
Sponsors include Northside Hospital, Mercer University and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Register for free at AJC.com/CN.
