The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup 2022 winners announced

AJC Cup 2022 is finally here. The long-standing Atlanta Journal-Constitution tradition is back, and this year’s winners are stunning.
Since 1927, high school faculty have been hand-picking their best all-around senior students to be honored by one of the oldest news organization award programs in the country — the AJC Cup. This award recognizes these students’ hard work and dedication to academic achievement, leadership, community service and extra-curricular involvement.
Of the 229 honorees, 11 AJC Cup 2022 winners are planning to attend Ivy League schools. Another 17 honorees this year have plans to attend HBCU schools. From the navy to the air force, two winners will be attending military academies.
No matter their plans, each of the AJC Cup’s honorees are exemplary and exceptional students, all highly lauded by their school’s faculty and administrators. Among them, Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology’s Samad Hakani has already been accepted to Yale, Harvard, Princeton and MIT. Meanwhile, Georgia Cyber Academy’s Zoey Johnson will be attending Spelman College and the Georgia Institute of Technology under a dual degree program.
Laila Muhammad, of W.D.Mohammed High School, will be studying marketing and business at Savannah State University after starting her own ice cream business just last year.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will recognize each winner in the newspaper and you can read about each honoree at AJC.com/ajccup.
