The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup 2022 winners announced

The AJC Cup is an annual award given to one student per metro Atlanta school. The students are chosen because of their outstanding character or achievements. Winners are recognized at a ceremony and by the AJC in print and online. These students are exceptional scholars, athletes and community servants. The AJC Cup was started in 1927 and is one of the oldest newspaper award programs in the country.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago
The long-standing tradition continues.

AJC Cup 2022 is finally here. The long-standing Atlanta Journal-Constitution tradition is back, and this year’s winners are stunning.

Since 1927, high school faculty have been hand-picking their best all-around senior students to be honored by one of the oldest news organization award programs in the country — the AJC Cup. This award recognizes these students’ hard work and dedication to academic achievement, leadership, community service and extra-curricular involvement.

Of the 229 honorees, 11 AJC Cup 2022 winners are planning to attend Ivy League schools. Another 17 honorees this year have plans to attend HBCU schools. From the navy to the air force, two winners will be attending military academies.

No matter their plans, each of the AJC Cup’s honorees are exemplary and exceptional students, all highly lauded by their school’s faculty and administrators. Among them, Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology’s Samad Hakani has already been accepted to Yale, Harvard, Princeton and MIT. Meanwhile, Georgia Cyber Academy’s Zoey Johnson will be attending Spelman College and the Georgia Institute of Technology under a dual degree program.

Laila Muhammad, of W.D.Mohammed High School, will be studying marketing and business at Savannah State University after starting her own ice cream business just last year.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will recognize each winner in the newspaper and you can read about each honoree at AJC.com/ajccup.

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

