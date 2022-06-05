The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup 2022 winners announced

Since 1927, high school faculty have been hand-picking their best all-around senior students to be honored by one of the oldest news organization award programs in the country — the AJC Cup. This award recognizes these students’ hard work and dedication to academic achievement, leadership, community service and extra-curricular involvement.

Of the 229 honorees, 11 AJC Cup 2022 winners are planning to attend Ivy League schools. Another 17 honorees this year have plans to attend HBCU schools. From the navy to the air force, two winners will be attending military academies.