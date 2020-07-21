The 10 most expensive homes for sale in Atlanta right now

This Neel Reid property sits on more than three acres, with a tennis court, saline pool, outdoor fire pit, guest house and more. The home is just less than 10,000 square feet with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

9. 1130 West Conway

Asking price: $7.99 million

With six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, this property has been dubbed “Villa Flora.” The estate sits on 4.3 acres of land in Buckhead. The home and grounds are complete in Santa Barbra style.

8. 4499 Garmon Rd NW

Asking price: $7.99 million

This Buckhead home is inspired by a European estate. It has six bedrooms, 9.5 baths and an expansive 26,000 square feet. It’s complete with a steam room, sauna, gym, massage room and seven fireplaces, according to Redfin.

7. 5501 Long Island Dr NW

Asking price: $8.75 million

This home sits on a seven-acre private lake, giving it plentiful indoor and outdoor entertainment space. There are multiple fireplaces, a formal study, wine cellar and more.

6. 1925 West Paces Ferry Rd NW

Asking price: $8.8 million

Located on Atlanta’s prestigious West Paces Ferry, the home was built in 1986. It has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The home has plentiful windows and skylights throughout, giving it ample natural light.

5. 1750 Garraux Rd NW

Asking price: $8.9 million

This limestone home has “resort like grounds,” according to the listing information. It spans 20,000 square feet with six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. It features grand touches like 16-feet ceilings, solid oak floors and doors and a banquet-size dining room.

4. 1001 W Paces Ferry Rd NW

Asking price: $8.99 million

This Buckhead estate has been fully renovated. Thee listing bills the home as being “grand but liveable.” It includes an outdoor living terrace with multiple fireplaces, according to Redfin data.

3. 490 W Paces Ferry Rd NW

Asking price: $9.8 million

This Mediterranean style home sits in the heart of Buckhead. The home has nine bedrooms, 15 bathrooms and spans 33,000 square feet. It’s complete with 19 fireplaces, a cigar room, in-home theater, two gyms, a wine cellar, salon, steam room and recording studio. There are seven kitchens throughout, which include touches like a hibachi grill and a pizza oven.

2. 1040 W Conway Dr NW

Asking price: $10.6 million

This gated estate sits on 17 acres of land, making it its own countryside within the city. The 15,539-square-foot property has been inspired by a French chateau. It features details like hand-carved marble, specialty lighting and vaulted ceilings.

1. 50 Valley Rd NW

Asking price: $10.85 million

Designed by Lewis Crook, this grand Tuxedo Park home sits on about five acres of land. The home itself has six bedrooms and five bathrooms. It’s “on arguably the most expensive stretch of estate scale real estate in Tuxedo Park. Rarely do opportunities like this come available and once this one is purchased, it will not be available again for perhaps 30 years,” according to the listing.