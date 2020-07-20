X

European-inspired home in the heart of Buckhead listed for $2.5M

By Courtney Kueppers, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Located in the heart of Buckhead, a new listing brings a touch of Europe to Atlanta.

The home, at 3924 The Highlands NW, is listed by Sotheby’s for $2.5 million. Situated on more than an acre of land, the home sprawls more than 10,250 square feet, with 5 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms

The listing boasts the home’s European inspiration, including its grand staircase at the entrance. Inside, the home is full of high-end amenities, including a gym, antique bar and media room, according to the listing.

The open floor plan includes several rooms that walk out to the pool. Throughout the home, touches like chandeliers, tiered ceilings and marble finishes give it a grand touch.

