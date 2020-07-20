European-inspired home in the heart of Buckhead listed for $2.5M

The home, at 3924 The Highlands NW, is listed by Sotheby’s for $2.5 million. Situated on more than an acre of land, the home sprawls more than 10,250 square feet, with 5 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms

The listing boasts the home’s European inspiration, including its grand staircase at the entrance. Inside, the home is full of high-end amenities, including a gym, antique bar and media room, according to the listing.