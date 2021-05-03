Teacher Appreciation Week 2021: Freebies and deals for educators

Teacher Appreciation Day is Tuesday, May 4, but the whole week is meant to celebrate instructors.
From Monday, May 3 to Friday, May 7, you can honor the educators in your life with special odes and tributes.
“Teachers change the lives of millions of children every day—and in a year where instruction could be virtual, in-person or a mix of both, their immense work and impact have provided a much-needed sense of community and connection,” the National Parent Teacher Association said. “Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, educators across America are working hard to ensure every student has the tools they need to reach their full potential.”
Throughout the week, teachers across the U.S. can take advantage of various deals offered by retailers. From free food to discounted apparel and school supplies, read below to find out some of the offers USA Today and Thrillest say are available for Teacher Appreciation Week 2021. Be sure to contact local locations to see if they’re participating.
Ann Taylor Loft: Teachers get 15% off if they show their ID. They can also sign up for teacher-only perks. See the website for more information.
Banana Republic: The clothing retailer regularly offers educators a 15% discount on full-priced items.
Buffalo Wild Wings: Teachers get 20% off at participating locations through May 7.
Costco: New membership gets teachers a $20 shop card. Click here for details.
Huddle House: With a valid ID, teachers can get a free drink and meal at Huddle House restaurants across the country.
Insomnia Cookies: The cookie shop is offering teachers (as well as mothers and nurses) free cookies in-store this week. Make any $5 purchase and you can also get a free six-pack in-store, too.
McAlister’s Deli: Through Friday, the chain is offering free tea to teachers who show a valid ID. Additionally, you can nominate your favorite teacher for the chance to win free catering. Nominated teachers will also get a free tea. Visit the website for details.
McDonald’s: While this deal isn’t specific to teachers, McDonald’s is offering a free caramel brownie McFlurry to customers on May 4. To get it, you have to download the McDonald’s App.
Lenovo: The computer manufacturing company offers a teacher (and student) discount every day, but it’s also hosting a monthly giveaway in partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. See the website for details.
Office Depot: Teachers get 25% back in rewards on qualifying purchases. Visit the website for more information.
Sonic Drive-in: Use the promo code TEACHERS in the Sonic App or when checking out online to get a free large drink or slush with any purchase through May 9.