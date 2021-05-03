Teacher Appreciation Week 2021: Freebies and deals for educators

Banana Republic: The clothing retailer regularly offers educators a 15% discount on full-priced items.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Teachers get 20% off at participating locations through May 7.

Costco: New membership gets teachers a $20 shop card. Click here for details.

Huddle House: With a valid ID, teachers can get a free drink and meal at Huddle House restaurants across the country.

Insomnia Cookies: The cookie shop is offering teachers (as well as mothers and nurses) free cookies in-store this week. Make any $5 purchase and you can also get a free six-pack in-store, too.

McAlister’s Deli: Through Friday, the chain is offering free tea to teachers who show a valid ID. Additionally, you can nominate your favorite teacher for the chance to win free catering. Nominated teachers will also get a free tea. Visit the website for details.

McDonald’s: While this deal isn’t specific to teachers, McDonald’s is offering a free caramel brownie McFlurry to customers on May 4. To get it, you have to download the McDonald’s App.

Lenovo: The computer manufacturing company offers a teacher (and student) discount every day, but it’s also hosting a monthly giveaway in partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. See the website for details.

Office Depot: Teachers get 25% back in rewards on qualifying purchases. Visit the website for more information.

Sonic Drive-in: Use the promo code TEACHERS in the Sonic App or when checking out online to get a free large drink or slush with any purchase through May 9.