First Trump RICO case defendant takes plea agreement

Taylor Swift inspires new Heinz sauce

49 minutes ago
It’s no secret that Taylor Swift has a major influence on pop culture. But over the last week, the star has also had an impact on the NFL — thanks to interest in her possible relationship with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce — and even the condiment industry.

While watching Kelce and the Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears on September 24, Swift was spotted dipping her chicken nuggets into ketchup and ranch. With Swifties obsessing over her every move, “Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!” quickly went viral. — catching the attention of Heinz.

“In honor of #Traylor, Heinz (Arrowhead Stadium’s supplier of both Ketchup AND Ranch) is creating and releasing 100 (13+87 because Taylor + Travis = 100 😉) bottles of Limited-Edition ‘Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch’ sauce,” a spokesperson told TODAY.

Ranch dressing creator Hidden Valley got in on the action too.

“At Hidden Valley Ranch, we’re all about trendy, lighthearted fun. Seeing as we’re The Original Ranch, with Seemingly Ranch trending, we knew we needed to join in on the ‘seemingly us’ chatter!” a spokesperson for the company wrote.

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Las Vegas police arrest man in Tupac Shakur's 1996 shooting death
