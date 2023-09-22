Taylor Swift Google glitch leaves fans confused

Taylor Swift fans were excited when Swift announced a partnership with Google Vault to reveal a new song from her upcoming re-recording of her album “1989.”

However, the reveal quickly became confusing and frustrating as fans encountered technical difficulties. A simple song release turned into a viral scavenger hunt as Swiftie’s panicked, desperate to find the new song. One fan posted to X, “I’ve been trying to solve this puzzle for hours, and I’m still nowhere close. This is so frustrating!”

Another fan posted, “I’m so disappointed that the vault song reveal is not working. I was really looking forward to hearing the new song,” NBC News reported.

Google quickly acknowledged the technical difficulties via X, writing “We’re aware of some issues with the vault song reveal and are working to fix them as quickly as possible. In the meantime, we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Swifties, the vault is jammed! But don't worry, there are no blank spaces inside. We're in our fix-it era and will be out of the woods soon 🩵 https://t.co/2Ija1pbnnf — Google (@Google) September 19, 2023

Some fans were able to puzzle out the new song’s title, “Welcome to New York.”

Welp I managed to solve a whopping 5 vault puzzles before it stopped letting me submit answers and then stopped showing up entirely so when y’all hit 33 Million just remember that you’d only have 32,999,995 without my contribution 😘 — Steven Sullivan (@Stevensully99) September 19, 2023

The song is set to be released on Friday, September 22nd, as one of three unreleased songs from her re-recording of “1989,’ which is set to be released on October 27th.