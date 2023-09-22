BreakingNews
Taylor Swift Google glitch leaves fans confused

Taylor Swift fans were excited when Swift announced a partnership with Google Vault to reveal a new song from her upcoming re-recording of her album “1989.”

However, the reveal quickly became confusing and frustrating as fans encountered technical difficulties. A simple song release turned into a viral scavenger hunt as Swiftie’s panicked, desperate to find the new song. One fan posted to X, “I’ve been trying to solve this puzzle for hours, and I’m still nowhere close. This is so frustrating!”

Another fan posted, “I’m so disappointed that the vault song reveal is not working. I was really looking forward to hearing the new song,” NBC News reported.

Google quickly acknowledged the technical difficulties via X, writing “We’re aware of some issues with the vault song reveal and are working to fix them as quickly as possible. In the meantime, we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Some fans were able to puzzle out the new song’s title, “Welcome to New York.”

The song is set to be released on Friday, September 22nd, as one of three unreleased songs from her re-recording of “1989,’ which is set to be released on October 27th.

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

